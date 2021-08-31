City
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto hydro outage

Thousands are without power after driver strikes pedestrian and hydro pole in Toronto

City
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Roughly 3,000 residents in Toronto's east end are without power and a woman is in hospital after a car struck a pedestrian and a hydro pole in the area Tuesday morning.

According to a spokesperson for Toronto Hydro, residents who live within the approximate boundaries of St. Clair Ave. E south to the lake and Main St. east to Birchmount Rd. have been impacted by the outage, which was caused by the collision that took place around 9:15 a.m.

"Crews are on site making repairs and we're working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power to the majority of customers," the spokesperson told blogTO.

Power is expected to be restored by 3 p.m. today, but the spokesperson said this could be updated as crews work on repairs. 

The pedestrian who was struck during the early-morning collision Tuesday — a woman in her 60s — was meanwhile rushed to hospital with serious head injuries, according to CP24.

Roads in the area are also shut down as police investigate the incident.

Lead photo by

Scott Snider

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Here's how to avoid the chaos of the impending Gardiner ramp closure in Toronto

Man punches Canada's Wonderland employee after being asked to wear a mask

Road work abandoned for weeks leaving Toronto businesses in desperation

Thousands are without power after driver strikes pedestrian and hydro pole in Toronto

Toronto reporter's dog interrupts weather forecast looking for treats

This small town is the perfect getaway one hour from Toronto

Toronto is perpetually fed up with constant TTC shuttle bus headaches

Doug Ford is finally announcing an Ontario vaccine passport this week