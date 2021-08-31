Thousands are without power after driver strikes pedestrian and hydro pole in Toronto

Roughly 3,000 residents in Toronto's east end are without power and a woman is in hospital after a car struck a pedestrian and a hydro pole in the area Tuesday morning.

According to a spokesperson for Toronto Hydro, residents who live within the approximate boundaries of St. Clair Ave. E south to the lake and Main St. east to Birchmount Rd. have been impacted by the outage, which was caused by the collision that took place around 9:15 a.m.

East End Toronto, where one car hits one hydro pole and 5000 people experience a power outage. — Roseanne Carrara (@roseannecarrara) August 31, 2021

"Crews are on site making repairs and we're working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power to the majority of customers," the spokesperson told blogTO.

Power is expected to be restored by 3 p.m. today, but the spokesperson said this could be updated as crews work on repairs.

Local intel says pedestrian struck, hit and run. Massive power outage. New neighbourhood, same dangerous Toronto drivers. #walkto https://t.co/3OVRlUQZT3 — Martha Holmen (@winnimartha) August 31, 2021

The pedestrian who was struck during the early-morning collision Tuesday — a woman in her 60s — was meanwhile rushed to hospital with serious head injuries, according to CP24.

Roads in the area are also shut down as police investigate the incident.