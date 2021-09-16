5 subway stations are shutting down on the TTC this weekend

It's the weekend so that only means one thing in Toronto. Time for another TTC subway closure.

This time around there will be no subway service on Line 2 between Kipling and Jane stations on September 18 and 19 for track maintenance.

As always, shuttle buses will operate between the stations during the weekend closures.

It's also important to note that next week will see nightly early closures. From September 20 to 23, subway service on Line 1 between Eglinton and King stations will end at 11 p.m. nightly for maintenance.

Next week between September 20 to 23 will also see nightly single-track operation. Beginning at 11:59 p.m. each night trains on Line 1 between Vaughan Metropolitan Centre and Pioneer Village stations will alternate use of the southbound tracks to accommodate leak remediation work on the northbound tracks.

The next scheduled weekend subway closure will halt service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on September 25 and 26 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project. TTC will take advantage of this closure to perform maintenance activities in this area.