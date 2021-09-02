Toronto is already complaining about brutal traffic from the Gardiner demolition

It didn't take long for Toronto drivers to collectively lose their cool following the permanent closure of the Gardiner Expressway's easternmost ramps at Logan Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard this week.

One of the kickoff phases in the long-term Gardiner Expressway Rehabilitation Plan, the closure and demolition of the Logan/Lake Shore ramps will facilitate the much-debated realignment of the Gardiner Expressway's interchange with the Don Valley Parkway.

The last cars traversed the Logan ramps on August 31, at 9 p.m., and reactions have been pouring in ever since, many not too thrilled with the latest hurdle added to their commute.

It’s all closed! The Gardiner ramp to/from the Lake Shore at Carlaw is now off limits for demolition. Construction will see the ramp along with the eastern portion of the Gardiner removed, realigned, and rebuilt in stages and will open in 2024. pic.twitter.com/2DyHihyUqw — Kyle Hocking (@Hock680NEWS) September 1, 2021

Even before the closure took effect, people had predictions of how rough traffic would get.

Oh, this is going to suck. 😣 — Christine Toye (@christinemtoye) September 1, 2021

Drivers living east of the closure were particularly concerned about how this barrier would affect commute times.

This permanent closure will be a disaster for people who live in the east end. Traffic is already terrible. — Megan Mitchell (@MitchellMegan) August 31, 2021

The demolition work is happening alongside the widening and lengthening of the Lake Shore Bridge over the Don River and rebuilding the stretch of road between Don Roadway and Carlaw Avenue. The announcement of simultaneous closures and detours had east-end drivers worried.

If you live in the east end but work in Mississauga and beyond, look for new work now! — Sunny Zaman (@Ahsanzaman123) August 31, 2021

Waterfront Toronto attempted to get ahead of the situation early, outlining the many route restrictions and informing drivers how to best get around the busy work sites.

As of tonight at 9pm, the on/off ramps to the Gardiner Expressway at Logan Ave will be permanently closed. Wondering how to get around? Here are some of the commonly requested routes. (A thread)🧵 pic.twitter.com/YMQjHVRd4i — Waterfront Toronto (@WaterfrontTO) August 31, 2021

Despite the warnings, some locals didn't get the memo.

A confusing morning for some commuters now that ramp from eastern edge of the Gardiner to/from Lakeshore is permanently closed. Construction crews have been getting yelled at by disgruntled drivers. A new ramp will eventually be built in different spot but won’t open til 2024. pic.twitter.com/3zo0RiCFnw — carl hanstke (@carl680) September 1, 2021

Some found the directions provided by the city to be confusing, contradicting other closures.

@TO_Gardiner_LS so we are supposed to take the Jarvis ramp now. Problem is Jarvis is still closed. Are you serious? — notoesdown (@notoesdown) September 2, 2021

Others directed their frustration at the city for its handling of project coordination.

It’s a good thing that lakeshore is one lane east and west through cherry street and cherry is closed at lakeshore. Couldn’t wait a few more weeks till that opened? City planning is terrible — Nick Harrison (@nharrison1991) September 2, 2021

Regardless of cause or fault, traffic was a nightmare for some drivers, with reports of traffic backed up for over a kilometre extending from the next exit west of the closed ramps at Jarvis.

Jarvis on ramp was backed up to Shuter today. And every east west street was paralyzed as well. Oh lord — notoesdown (@notoesdown) September 1, 2021

The realignment of the Gardiner's east end will be completed by 2024. Until then, drivers will just have to make do with yet another obstacle in getting around the city by car.