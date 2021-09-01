Doug Ford is finally announcing details of Ontario's vaccine passport

It's now been weeks of talk about a vaccine passport for Ontario, and the ultimate decision on the matter — and details of what it will look like — is finally slated to be announced today.

Ontario vaccine passport announcement expected from Queen's Park this afternoon; speculation suggests it will require proof of COVID vaccination for restaurants, bars, gyms & other indoor settings — Barrie 360 (@Barrie360) September 1, 2021

After initially expressing firm opposition to the idea, Premier Doug Ford has been pressured to follow the lead of other provinces in adopting some sort of proof of vaccination system for certain settings, and sources confirmed late last week that such a system was indeed on the way in the coming days.

A formal announcement was expected Tuesday, but delayed after Ford sent the proposal back for further changes at a cabinet meeting Monday night.

Following another day of discussions, the premier and his team are scheduled to reveal details of the passport, which some worried may not be fully implemented for months, at a Queen's Park briefing at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The new certificate is rumoured to be more simple than proposed, with fewer phases to roll out, per the Sun.

This starts September 22nd which is TOO LATE.



Why not start the vaccine passport TOMORROW?

Ontario has had months to get vaccinated.

More delay from our provincial government...nothing new here. https://t.co/7KGJlZXg9y — Jamie Mitchell (@realJ_Mitchell) September 1, 2021

It is alleged that proof of full inoculation against COVID-19 — which will eventually come in the form of a dedicated app, like in Quebec — will be required for entry inside businesses such as movie theatres, bars and restaurants, gyms and more starting Sept. 22.