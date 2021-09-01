City
Becky Robertson
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
vaccine passport

Doug Ford is finally announcing details of Ontario's vaccine passport

It's now been weeks of talk about a vaccine passport for Ontario, and the ultimate decision on the matter — and details of what it will look like — is finally slated to be announced today.

After initially expressing firm opposition to the idea, Premier Doug Ford has been pressured to follow the lead of other provinces in adopting some sort of proof of vaccination system for certain settings, and sources confirmed late last week that such a system was indeed on the way in the coming days.

A formal announcement was expected Tuesday, but delayed after Ford sent the proposal back for further changes at a cabinet meeting Monday night.

Following another day of discussions, the premier and his team are scheduled to reveal details of the passport, which some worried may not be fully implemented for months, at a Queen's Park briefing at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The new certificate is rumoured to be more simple than proposed, with fewer phases to roll out, per the Sun.

It is alleged that proof of full inoculation against COVID-19 — which will eventually come in the form of a dedicated app, like in Quebec — will be required for entry inside businesses such as movie theatres,  bars and restaurants, gyms and more starting Sept. 22.

