Toronto highway covered in crap after manure truck rolls over

Anyone who has been stuck in Toronto traffic knows how crappy the drive can be, but this week it was literally a shit-show.

Toronto's busiest roadway, Highway 401, got a bit worse on Thursday when a transport truck was cut off causing its load, a pile of manure, to spill all over the road, OPP report.

Load of manure cleaned up after a transport truck was cut off causing causing load to spill. #Hwy401 wb express lanes near Keele were restricted for nearly 5 hours yesterday while the smelly mess was cleaned up. pic.twitter.com/acYutTbwmX — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) August 20, 2021

The stinky cargo not only spilled but was basically all over the highway's westbound express lanes near Keele.

Saw this semi on the shoulder as we went by the scene yesterday. The back of the tractor was absolutely coated in the stuff from it shooting forward out of the trailer. Driver must have braked HARD. Glad there were no injuries. It certainly was fragrant.👃👀😬 — leigh_hutton (@leigh_hutton) August 20, 2021

It took crews nearly five hours, during one of the hottest days of the summer, to clear the "smelly mess" up. Hopefully they got bonus pay for that job.

The smell of 💩 in this heat!! 😳🤢🤢🤮 — Mike Morr (@drivermorr) August 20, 2021

While those stuck in traffic, presumably with their windows rolled up, likely didn't think this was a laughing matter, the jokes were quick to fly on social media.

"What a shitty situation," wrote one person on Twitter.

Oh. It's just horse manure. Horse manure's not that bad. I don't even mind the word 'manure.' You know, it's, it's 'newer,' which is good. And a 'ma' in front of it. MA-NURE. When you consider the other choices, 'manure' is actually pretty refreshing. — Pucksandbeer (@pucksandbeer) August 20, 2021

The spill happened just as politicians began dishing out their own manure for the federal election, one person noted.

Found 's election platform — Stu Gautz (@stugautz) August 20, 2021

Some people noted the lack of creativity in the jokes.

"What a bunch of crappy punnsters..." said one person.

While this was likely one of the more stinky crashes, trucks have in the past dumped some very interesting cargo — such as wine, chocolate and even cash on local highways.