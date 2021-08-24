It's about to get even hotter in Toronto with temperatures expected to feel like 44 C

Toronto is entering its umpteenth day under an Environment Canada heat warning, and it seems things are bound to get worse before they begin to improve.

The merciless, ongoing heat wave resulted in a record-breaking high of 32 C Monday. And according to The Weather Network, "the hot and humid pattern gripping Ontario this week isn't going anywhere anytime soon."

Following Monday's unprecedented high, temperatures are expected to reach a similar high of 31 C Tuesday afternoon, with humidex values climbing into the upper 30s.

And while some parts of the province may get some brief relief from the heat thanks to impending thunderstorms — namely southwestern Ontario and northwestern Ontario — Toronto is expected to remain dry, hot and humid as ever on Tuesday.

Wednesday is meanwhile expected to see a sweltering high of 33 C, and it could feel as hot as 44 C with the humidity.

It's a similar story for Thursday, which could see a high of 30 C and feel like 40 C with the humidex. Both days could also see thunderstorms amid the blistering heat.

Temperatures are expected to cool off slightly on Thursday, with a high of 24 C expected, but the heat will return just in time for the weekend with highs in the upper 20s that will feel more like mid 30s thanks to that persistent humidity.

According to Environment Canada, "hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can cause the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category," so be sure to spend plenty of time indoors over the coming days.

And remember to check in on the vulnerable people in your life, as the risks in this heat are said to be are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.