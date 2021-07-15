Toronto is reopening a ton of facilities and services next week and here's the list
Toronto is reopening new businesses, facilities, and services so rapidly this month that it's beginning to feel like a game of Sim City where suddenly a few dozen new buildings seemingly appear out of nowhere ready for residents to enjoy.
With the province ready to enter Step 3 of its reopening plan on July 16, the City of Toronto has announced that next week will feature several recreational amenities reopening to the public.
The reopening will be over the course of several days, with each amenity being subject to capacity limits among other precautions.
Good news! @cityoftoronto recreation centres are reopening and indoor self-led fitness workouts resume July 19. Reservations begin Thursday, July 15 at 8 a.m. for the following Monday to Sunday.— City of Toronto PFR (@TorontoPFR) July 14, 2021
Reserve your indoor fitness workout at https://t.co/gyebCgT8C7.
While there's still a long way to go, the city is starting to finally feel a sense of normalcy as more things open up and infection rates continue to fall as the population gets increasingly vaccinated.
