City
Filipe Dimas
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
stage 3 reopening toronto

Toronto is reopening a ton of facilities and services next week and here's the list

City
Filipe Dimas
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto is reopening new businesses, facilities, and services so rapidly this month that it's beginning to feel like a game of Sim City where suddenly a few dozen new buildings seemingly appear out of nowhere ready for residents to enjoy.

With the province ready to enter Step 3 of its reopening plan on July 16, the City of Toronto has announced that next week will feature several recreational amenities reopening to the public.

The reopening will be over the course of several days, with each amenity being subject to capacity limits among other precautions.

What's opening on Monday, July 19
  • Indoor fitness centres
  • Indoor weight rooms
  • Indoor walking tracks
  • Indoor permits for meetings and events
  • Public access to community centre spaces for heat relief, washroom and shower access
What's opening on Wednesday, July 21
  • Indoor lane and leisure swim
  • Indoor drop-in programs for sports and leisure
What's opening on Monday, July 26
  • Enhances Youth Spaces
  • Indoor aquafit classes
  • Indoor fitness classes
  • Seniors' centres
  • Conservatories such as Allan Gardens
Some of the rules to keep in mind
  • Face masks must be worn indoors and in common spaces but masks are allowed to be removed during physical activity.
  • Capacity will be at a maximum of 50 per cent the usual limit.
  • Access to community centre and other indoor activities will not require reservations.
  • Reservations will be available for fitness centres, aquafit, group fitness classes and lane and leisure swim. Walk-in spaces will also be available. All other activities will be first-come, first-served.

While there's still a long way to go, the city is starting to finally feel a sense of normalcy as more things open up and infection rates continue to fall as the population gets increasingly vaccinated.

Lead photo by

MJMA/Regent Park Aquatic Centre

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto to officially rename Dundas Street and two subway stations

Toronto is reopening a ton of facilities and services next week and here's the list

Here are the casinos about to open in Ontario and the restrictions that will be in place

Toronto might actually do something soon to stop the constant construction noise

Way more young people in Ontario died from effects of lockdown than of COVID itself

Someone tried to set 3 people on fire inside a TTC subway station

Toronto ranked the 19th most honest city in the world but only second in Canada

Canada just launched a new design for the toonie