Toronto is reopening a ton of facilities and services next week and here's the list

Toronto is reopening new businesses, facilities, and services so rapidly this month that it's beginning to feel like a game of Sim City where suddenly a few dozen new buildings seemingly appear out of nowhere ready for residents to enjoy.

With the province ready to enter Step 3 of its reopening plan on July 16, the City of Toronto has announced that next week will feature several recreational amenities reopening to the public.

The reopening will be over the course of several days, with each amenity being subject to capacity limits among other precautions.

What's opening on Monday, July 19

Indoor fitness centres

Indoor weight rooms

Indoor walking tracks

Indoor permits for meetings and events

Public access to community centre spaces for heat relief, washroom and shower access

What's opening on Wednesday, July 21

Indoor lane and leisure swim

Indoor drop-in programs for sports and leisure

What's opening on Monday, July 26

Enhances Youth Spaces

Indoor aquafit classes

Indoor fitness classes

Seniors' centres

Conservatories such as Allan Gardens

Some of the rules to keep in mind

Face masks must be worn indoors and in common spaces but masks are allowed to be removed during physical activity.

Capacity will be at a maximum of 50 per cent the usual limit.

Access to community centre and other indoor activities will not require reservations.

Reservations will be available for fitness centres, aquafit, group fitness classes and lane and leisure swim. Walk-in spaces will also be available. All other activities will be first-come, first-served.

While there's still a long way to go, the city is starting to finally feel a sense of normalcy as more things open up and infection rates continue to fall as the population gets increasingly vaccinated.