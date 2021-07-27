Canada's new miniature village is opening up in Toronto next month

Little Canada, the one-of-a-kind attraction that evokes the '80s heydey of miniature villages like Cullen Gardens and Tivoli Miniature World, has finally released an opening date, and it's coming up soon.

The much-anticipated model version of the nation boasts tiny, detailed renderings of iconic Canadian scenery and landmarks, moving cars and trains, local businesses illuminated by thousands of lights and more, and it's slated to start welcoming guests for the very first time at 10 Dundas St. E, fittingly nestled right at Yonge-Dundas Square, starting Aug. 5.

Visitors will recognize mind-blowingly intricate dioramas of the streets of Quebec City, the buildings of Toronto, the natural wonders of Niagara, and more throughout the seasons, complete with tiny people peppered about — and getting up to all sorts of shenanigans, if you look closely.

People imbibing at a winery or partying at a pub on St. Paddy's day, groups taking part in a Pride parade or celebrating Canada Day, dogs driving a boat on a lake; there are tons of beautiful and hilarious little nuggets for viewers to find during the two-hour, 45,000-square-foot experience.

There is even a detailed cross-section of the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa, its dozens of hotel rooms filled with various petite characters and a full-on bash underway in the ballroom below.

The display will also be ever-expanding, kicking off with five locales — the three mentioned above plus Ottawa and the Golden Horseshoe — with a sixth, "Little North," in the works.

The elaborate and meticulously-constructed sets of Little Canada are certainly bound to be a nostalgic and celebratory crowd-pleaser, and a top new site for visitors and locals alike.

Tickets go on sale online on July 29.