A miniature version of Canada opens in Toronto next year

Little Canada, a miniature, model version of the vast country, is a little closer to opening next year in downtown Toronto.

Originally scheduled to open in 2020, the attraction across from Dundas Square, is now slated to open in 2021.

The miniature version of Canada with tiny recreated landmarks, vistas and iconic cityscapes is meant to be a "celebration of Canada" shrunk into a two-hour visitor experience.

"We are excited to bring an incredible and unique experience to Toronto. We can’t wait for our visitors to experience the magic of Little Canada first hand and the many great things this country has to offer, in miniature form," said Jean-Louis Brenninkmeijer in a press release from Little Canada.

Little Canada is a highly detailed and animated miniature world brought to life by technology. At launch, Little Canada will open with five destinations including Little Niagara, Little Toronto and Petit Quebec and a sixth, Little North, will be under construction.

The first visitors will see behind the scenes how Little Canada is made with the building Little North. Little Canada will continue to expand year-after-year by adding new destinations until the experience covers all of Canada, from coast-to-coast-to-coast.

So far, the construction of Little Toronto appears well underway with tiny TTC streetcars, a CN Tower and St. Lawrence Market.

Little Canada just put up a sign on its venue at 10 Dundas St. E. across from Yonge and Dundas Square.

But, as with every attraction these days, they are creating safety protocols for COVID-19.

"As we prepare to welcome visitors to Little Canada next year, we are working hard to create a safe, memorable experience for everyone," says Brenninkmeijer. "The safety of our employees and guests will always be our top priority and we look forward to opening when the time is right."

There is no exact date for the opening in 2021.