A miniature version of Canada is being built in downtown Toronto

It's already pretty common knowledge that Toronto is the hub of Canada, but what if I told you you'd soon be able to see the whole country without ever leaving the city?

It's true — come 2020, 10 Dundas East will be home to a brand new attraction called Little Canada.

We're thrilled to announce that we have a new look! Our promise to our guests is to create a uniquely Canadian experience of a vast land with a small-town feel, and this all begins with our brand name - Welcome to Little Canada/Bienvenue à Petit Canada.

The attraction will be housed in a 45,000 square foot indoor space, and it'll be "a place where you’ll lose yourself in our country’s captivating vistas, famous landmarks, iconic cityscapes and little stories in miniature scale," according to a press release.

The 2020 launch will include five Canadian destinations: Little Niagara, Little Toronto, Little Ottawa, Petit Quebec, Little North and Little Golden Horseshoe.

Every year or two after that, a new destination will be added to eventually include Little West Coast, Little Rockies, Little Prairies, Petit Montreal and Little East Coast.

Upon arrival, guests will be handed a Little Canada passport to take on their journey through the miniature versions of the best of what Canada has to offer.

There will even be customs agents at the start of the attraction, but they'll supposedly be far friendlier than the ones at the real borders.

The project was created by Jean-Louis Brenninkmeijer, an immigrant to Canada who fell in love with the country through helping his children with their school projects.

He loved learning about his new country, and was also inspired by a visit to Miniatur Wunderland in Hamburg, Germany.

He eventually decided to make his dream a reality and partnered with Dave MacLean, a University of Toronto-educated civil engineer and two-term president of The Model Railroad Club of Toronto, to create a mini version of the wonderful country that is Canada.

"At its core, Little Canada is a celebration of the wonders, stories and values that make Canada special, which is what makes its appeal universal," the press release states.

"It’s a fun night out with friends, a teaching tool for school groups, a hot new corporate event venue, a fun way for tourists and new immigrants to learn about our country, and a place to take generations of family to relive cherished memories of Canada’s historic landmarks, all in one."