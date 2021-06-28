What's open and closed on Canada Day 2021 in Toronto

What's open on Canada Day 2021 in Toronto will be much different then what we previously saw on long weekends during the pandemic. Toronto will have officially entered Step 2 by July 1 this year which means that in addition to patios, there will be more retail and personal services open on the stat holiday.
Here's what's open and closed on Canada Day in Toronto this year.
General
Closed
- Government offices
- Libraries
- Banks
- Mail delivery
Open
- The TTC will run on a holiday service schedule
Summerhill Market locations around the city will be open on July 1. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Food and Drink
Closed
- LCBO
- The Beer Store
- Restaurant and bar closures vary by location — Calling ahead for patio service along with takeout and delivery is recommended.
- Most major grocery chains will be closed on Canada Day, with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open
Take a trip to the Toronto Islands on the holiday. Photo by Tanya Mok.
Malls and Attractions
Closed
Open
- Fireworks are permitted. Canada Day is one of the only holidays where you're allowed to set off family fireworks on your private property without a permit.
- Select retail and shopping malls. Call ahead to confirm hours of operation.
- Toronto Islands
- Toronto Premium Outlets will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Toronto Zoo will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets for entrance must be pre-booked.