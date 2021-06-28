What's open and closed on Canada Day 2021 in Toronto

What's open on Canada Day 2021 in Toronto will be much different then what we previously saw on long weekends during the pandemic. Toronto will have officially entered Step 2 by July 1 this year which means that in addition to patios, there will be more retail and personal services open on the stat holiday.

Here's what's open and closed on Canada Day in Toronto this year.

General



Closed

Government offices

Libraries

Banks

Mail delivery

Open

The TTC will run on a holiday service schedule

Food and Drink



Closed

LCBO

The Beer Store

Restaurant and bar closures vary by location — Calling ahead for patio service along with takeout and delivery is recommended.

Most major grocery chains will be closed on Canada Day, with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.

Open

Malls and Attractions



Closed

Indoor attractions

Open