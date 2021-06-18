City
canoe landing community centre

Toronto just got a new rooftop park and it's spectacular

A new rooftop park opened this week and it comes with a spectacular view of the city.

The park is on the rooftop of the city-run Canoe Landing Community Recreation Centre at 45 Fort York Blvd.

canoe landing community centre

There is a walking track and Muskoka chairs in the park.    Photo by Gary Pieters

The centre has a double gymnasium with a mezzanine running track, fitness/dance studio, an indoor play space designed and built by the Ontario Science Centre, meeting rooms, pre-school room and a teaching kitchen — which cannot open until Step 3 of the provinces reopening plan.

canoe landing community centre

The running/walking track is open in the park.  Photo by Canoe Landing Community Recreation Centre

But the new roof park with a basketball court (currently closed for repairs), walking tracks, patios with Muskoka chairs and raised garden is now accessible to the public, the City of Toronto tells blogTO.

canoe landing community centre

There are great views of the city skyline from the park. Photo by Canoe Landing Community Recreation Centre

"The roof is open to the public and everyone can use it," the city says. “However, capacity is currently capped due to provincial outdoor gathering restrictions.”

The number of people allowed in the outdoor gathering area is aligned with provincial outdoor gathering limits and will increase as Ontario enters Step 2, possibly on July 2.

canoe landing community centre

The basketball court is currently being repaired but should open soon. Photo by Gary Pieters

Right now the centre is allowing 10 people in each area of the park.

There is no fee to access the park.

Visitors are welcome to go for a run or walk on the track, hang out on the lawn or work from one of the patios with Wi-Fi.

canoe landing community centre

You can relax on one of these chairs and use the WiFi.   Photo by Gary Pieters

It is open Monday to Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The park is accessed through the front door of the community centre where you will be asked to provide contact tracing information, and then head up via a staircase or elevator.

Canoe Landing Community Recreation Centre is a new, $65 million facility, which was just completed in January this year.

Lead photo by

Canoe Landing Community Recreation Centre

