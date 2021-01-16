Downtown Toronto just got a breathtaking new community centre and education campus

The Canoe Landing Community Recreation Centre is finally complete, transforming the green space from a park into a sparkling new hub for adults and kids by CityPlace.

More than three years since its official ground-breaking, this newly-built $65 million facility at the corner of Fort York Boulevard and Brunel Court is raring to go.

Of course, all indoor recreation facilities are currently off-limits, but when restrictions are lifted, people in Toronto will have new access to this beautiful three-storey recreational building with red and wood accents.

Located adjacent to Canoe Landing Park, the Canoe Landing centre sits on Block 31, formerly Canadian National Railway land.

As Toronto's population continues to grow, the Centre represents part of a $2.2 billion, 20-year plan to enhance and expand parks and recreation facilities.

Partnering with ZAS Architects and The Planning Partnership, Block 31 has transformed from empty land to a multi-use facility with two new elementary schools, a community recreation centre, a community space, and a child care centre.

Entering into agreements with the TDSB and TCDSCB, the new Bishop Macdonell Catholic Elementary School and Jean Lumb Public School (which serves 550 students each) launched last year.

An epic indoor play space is designed and built by the Ontario Science Centre.

Now complete is the community recreation centre, with its double gymnasium and a mezzanine running track.

There's a fitness and dance studio, with exercise bikes in the next-door room.

A teaching kitchen comes equipped with some sleek new appliances.

Most impressive might be the active roof, which has a basketball court and a walking track with a killer view of the CN Tower.

There's also a raised garden, and a sloping green roof. Photovoltaic panels generate 10 per cent renewable energy, according to ZAS.

Across the street in the adjacent park is an artificial turf field.

At a time when public spaces feel more necessary than ever, it's heartening to see new City builds that cater to community and best of all, are totally free to use.