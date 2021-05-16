City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
TTC is closing some of the busiest downtown subway stations for almost two weeks

The TTC will continue to take advantage of the decrease in commuters during Toronto's never ending lockdown by completing a ton of work along Line 1.

This May, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between St. George and St. Andrew stations for 10 days continuously from May 17 to 26 due to tunnel improvements.

Those looking to get around the city during the closure will have to rely on shuttle buses. During the morning rush the TTC assures all shuttle buses will operate every 60 seconds or quicker to provide safe travel and to keep customer volume on buses as low as possible.

It's important to note that Museum, St. Patrick, Queen’s Park and Osgoode stations will remain closed during this work.

Regular subway service will resume at 6 a.m. on May 27.

