People are loving this time-travel shot of a Toronto intersection

A photo merging a busy King Street from 1912 and one with the towering buildings of today caught the attention of history buffs recently.

The photo, from a history walking tour app, On This Spot, was posted on Reddit and people loved the look back in time.

"So cool. Wish we brought back the clothes and the walking, but kept the rest modern," one person wrote.

The photo is part of a collection from On This Spot compiled for a free Toronto walking tour, On This Spot founder and CEO, Andrew Farris, tells blogTO.

Farris, who is based in Vancouver, visited Toronto in 2018 to photograph the spots to merge with historic photos he found through the Toronto Public Library.

The Toronto tour tells the city's history from the 1800s to the early 1900s.

"It is a really fun and fascinating history," Farris says.

The company has tours in about 70 cities across Canada. Usually, they look for a collection of historic photos and reshoot them in the same location.

"So you are standing in the footprints of that historic photographer," Farris says.

Then they map out the locations of the best photos, write a few paragraphs of detailed historical information and people can follow along on the app as they walk.

"We are a history company that does technology."

Farris says he started the project in 2016 with his friend Chris Reid, co-founder and chief technology officer, after taking a backpacking trip through Europe and doing then and now photography at historic battlefield sites.

This week they launched a Little Italy tour in partnership with the Little Italy BIA.

Coming soon is a Chinatown tour in partnership with the Chinatown BIA to mark Asian Heritage Month in May.

The tours and content is free to look at and Farris says they partner with tourism agencies, BIAs and local governments to fund the projects but really it is a labour of love.

"It is a passion project."