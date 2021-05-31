25 jobs in Toronto you can apply for right now

Finding a good job in Toronto can be tough but the economy could be turning around as we near the end of the pandemic.

And with time to think during lockdown, about one in four Canadians have been considering a career change. The urge to reinvent yourself is common during times of change and disruption. So if the pandemic has jolted you out of your comfort zone and you're looking for a change, there are some opportunities out there.

Here are some interesting jobs you can apply for in Toronto right now.

Tech

1. Turn your Tiktok addiction into a career

The video-sharing, social network service hails from China but the company has several job opportunities in Toronto. Have skills in marketing or sales? Tiktok might be the place for you.

2. Help develop new games

A passion for gaming could turn into full-time gig with Sledgehammer Games, developer of Call of Duty, who's looking to build a new Toronto team. They are looking for people who have a background in programming with experience designing games.

3. Game designer

Another game developer, Gameloft, known for video racing game, Asphalt, is looking for a 3D animator and game designer. You will need to have a passion for free-to-play games.

4. Work for Apple Canada

Apple has a bunch of jobs posted — from technical specialist to management. Just a note some of these jobs are in the Apple Store so you will need customer service skills as well as a knowledge of the products.

5. Be a DoorDash engineer

The food delivery service is hiring an engineering manager in Toronto. You will need more than five years engineering experience to snag this job.

6. Work at Wayfair

This e-commerce giant recently announced plans to hire approximately 1,000 new technologists over the next year alone. Currently, job listings in Toronto include everything from engineers to researchers.

7. Go behind the scenes in event ticket sales

Vivid Seats, the largest independent online ticket marketplace, sending tens of millions of fans to live events, has several engineering positions open in Toronto.

8. Uber jobs

You don't need to own a car for these tech jobs at Uber. The ride-hailing and food delivery company has positions open for software engineers, management and strategic planning.

Media

9. Create content for blogTO

If you have a nose for news or shine in front of and behind the camera, blogTO has openings for a Managing Editor, Digital Reporter and Social Video Reporters. Come work with us!

10. Work in publishing

Canada's largest book publisher has positions open in Toronto. Penguin Random House Canada is looking for an executive assistant to the CEO and a temporary imprint sales manager.

11. Netflix is hiring

One of the world's largest streaming entertainment service recently announced it had selected Toronto for its new Canadian headquarters. More jobs should be coming soon but for now, there is a job listed for a corporate tax manager.

Public relations

12. Join Creator Toronto

Creator Toronto is a small startup clothing brand based in Toronto, looking to expand. Those new to the job market might want to check out these content creator and digital marketer positions.

13. Work for Embr

One of Canada's fastest growing promotion and experiential marketing agency, Embr, is hiring an operations coordinator based in either Toronto or Vancouver.

Work with animals

14. Help wildlife

Known for rescuing wild animals in and around Toronto, the Toronto Wildlife Centre needs a digital content coordinator. This organization is dedicated to educating the public on wildlife issues and you could be part of their team.

15. Pet detective

Posted as a pet detective, this job with Blue Buffalo, a global pet food company, is really a part-time position promoting the brand in pet stores but perks include being around animals and getting pet adoption reimbursement.

16. Toronto Humane Society jobs

While they don't pay much, if you love animals, working with the Humane Society could be rewarding. They are currently looking for pet support agents who will primarily be responsible for day-to-day retail sales and adoptions, as well as the food bank and insurance programs.

Arts

17. Storyboard artist for films

Snapz Productions is looking for a storyboard artist who can translate the script and directors vision into pictures.

18. Illustrator

Create graphic elements and content for Nevvon, a global healthcare education company with an e-training platform designed to simplify mandatory annual education for caregivers.

Retail

19. Work with crystals

Happy Soul Crystal Shop in Toronto is looking to hire three full-time retail staff, one inventory product assembler associate and one promotions marketing associate/assistant. This is the perfect job for those interested in crystals and spirituality with minimal experience.

20. A career at Holt Renfrew

The Canadian luxury department store chain has several jobs listed including production assistant, sales associates, beauty advisor, concierge and personal shopping assistant. There’s even a vice president position based in North York, which pays $200,000-$260,000 per year.

21. Jewelry jobs

Luxury of online jewelry store, Mejuri, has multiple jobs in Toronto including sales associate/stylist, customer service rep, store keyholder, photo producer, content writer, IT support specialist and email marketing manager.

22. Be a beauty specialist

The French fashion house, Chanel, has jobs in the Toronto area including fashion advisors, beauty specialists and a boutique director.

Other cool jobs

23. Flight coordinator

You will need customer service experience for this job as a flight coordinator with Chartright Air Group. Job tasks include monitoring flights to ensure safe and timely departures and arrivals and operating as a communication hub between clients, flight crew and management.

24. For food-lovers

CozyMeal has openings in Toronto for food-lovers and beer/wine connoisseurs. Jobs include wine or brewery tour guides.

25. Work for democracy

The next provincial election is coming up in 2022, which means there is work to be done to get ready. Elections Ontario has several positions including election clerk jobs, paying $37/hour, to work on specific electoral districts.