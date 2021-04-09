The summer 2021 forecast for Ontario is expected to be sweltering and stormy weather

The summer 2021 forecast for Ontario is now out.

It's been a fairly comfortable and pleasant spring season thus far, with plenty of sun and mostly above-seasonal temperatures characterizing the month of March and early April, but a new forecast is predicting a sweltering yet thundery summer for the province.

According to the new Farmers' Almanac Summer 2021 Forecast, Ontario is set to see a stormy summer season, with a greater-than-average frequency of thunderstorms expected.

📣Just released! Our #summer2021 forecast is out!

See why we're calling this an ice-cream-melting, thunder-filled summer. ⛈️ Are you in the "severe weather zone?" See what we're predicting.... https://t.co/Bfm5I3fK8t — The Farmers' Almanac (@FarmersAlmanac) April 8, 2021

Many of these storms will likely be quite strong, according to the forecast, with some even expected to be "severe."

The Farmers' Almanac says above-normal summer temperatures are also likely for two-thirds of Canada this summer, especially in the eastern part of the country.

"Summer's heat will build and arrive later than normal," reads the forecast, with this year's summer heat expected to peak as late as the end of August into early September.

In the short term, the Farmers' Almanac is forecasting some rainy conditions for the end of April before making way for clear skies and pleasant spring weather in early May.