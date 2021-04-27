Ontario man dead after highway sign falls onto his car on the QEW

Though fatal road collisions are never easy to swallow, one crash that took place on the QEW in Ontario early Tuesday morning is particularly tragic and unsettling due to the unlikely nature of its circumstances.

In what could be described as many drivers' worst fear and nothing short of a freak accident, a massive road sign above the thoroughfare toppled into traffic, crushing a vehicle and killing its driver.

The 46-year-old who died on the scene near the exit for Nikola Tesla Blvd. near Burlington was a man from Niagara Falls who was heading eastbound.

Fatal collision: #QEW Toronto bound at Nikola Tesla Blvd: An excavator in a construction zone struck an overhead road sign causing it to collapse and fall onto the roadway striking a passing vehicle. The 46 year driver from Niagara in the car was pronounced dead. pic.twitter.com/A3Njm1LqoA — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) April 27, 2021

The calamity, caused when a construction excavator working nearby hit the sign, took place around 12:50 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police closed off the highway for cleanup and investigation, and are expected to reopen all lanes by around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The force shared photos of the wreckage on Twitter early this morning including the fallen sign, the construction equipment and the completely crumpled white SUV.

The primary reaction from social media has been utter shock and heartbreak, with many sending their condolences for the family of the victim, who has not been named.

Some feel the incident was the avoidable result of negligence by the machine operator.