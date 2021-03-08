This is what's now open as Toronto enters the grey zone

What is open in Toronto is critical info as the city has officially entered the grey zone of Ontario's colour-coded COVID-19 response framework. This means the stay-at-home order is no more, and restrictions have now been lifted slightly — but sadly not by much.

The major changes include gathering limits increasing and non-essential retail businesses finally being allowed to open their doors for indoor shopping.

Here's what's now open in Toronto as the city enters grey zone lockdown.

Open



Food and restaurants

Supermarkets, grocery, bulk food stores and convenience stores for in-store shopping with only 50% capacity allowed inside

Outdoor food markets like Market 707 and World Food Market

Food courts in shopping malls remain open for takeout

Restaurants, bars, bakeries and cafes for takeout and delivery only

Shopping and retail

Retailers selling groceries at 50% capacity

Pharmacies and safety supply stores at 50% capacity

Beer and wine and liquor stores at 25% capacity

Eyewear stores with opticians on site

Car dealerships remain open for in-person shopping by appointment only and other safety restrictions apply

Shopping malls, cannabis stores, pet stores, hardware stores and local retailers are open for in-person shopping with a 25% capacity

Banks

Events, attractions, museums and amusement parks

The Distillery District is open with a mandatory mask policy in place

Stackt is offering curbside pickup from over 20 local vendors as well as takeout and delivery from their food vendors

Outdoor attractions such as ice rinks, horse riding facilities, dogsledding, skating trails, golf courses can remain open if physical distancing is possible

Hotels and motels

Hotels are open but communal facilities such as pools, fitness centres, meeting rooms and other recreational facilities are closed

Short-term rentals can be booked for people in need of housing but not for recreational purposes unless they were booked before the shutdown measures

Schools, community centres and childcare

Schools, child care centres and post-secondary institutions remain open

Community centres and multi-purpose facilities are open for limited activities, including child care, After-school Recreation Care (ARC) programs, food bank services and public access to washrooms

Libraries

Access to 82 Toronto Public Library branches will continue for contactless pickup of holds, drop boxes, access to computers by appointment and drop-in, access to Wi-Fi, photocopiers, printers and fax machines and access to washrooms

Parks

Parks and playgrounds remain open

Compliance will continue to be required with the City’s physical distancing bylaw which applies to parks and squares

Animal services

Veterinary services and other businesses that provide for the health and welfare of animals, including farms, boarding kennels, stables, animal shelters and research facilities remain open

Businesses that provide services for the training and provision of service animals remain open

Businesses that provide pet services, including pet grooming services, pet sitting services, pet walking services and pet training services remain open

Other services and industries

Massage therapists and acupuncturists are allowed to operate

Domestic, outdoor and cleaning and maintenance services are still permitted

Real estate agencies are permitted to operate and conduct property showings by appointment only

Film and television production, including all supporting activities such as hair, makeup and wardrobe, are permitted to open

Closed

Restaurants and bars

Indoor and patio dining will not be permitted during grey zone lockdown

Gyms, YMCAs and community centres

All indoor recreation facilities including arenas, gyms, walking tracks, indoor sport courts, pools and arenas are closed

Hair salons, spas and personal care services

Hair salons, barber shops, spas, tanning salons, tattoo studios, diet centres and beauty salons are all closed

Personal training is also not permitted at this time

Attractions, museums and amusement parks

All museums and tourist attractions are now closed such as The ROM, CN Tower, AGO, Science Centre, Ripley's Aquarium and Canada's Wonderland

High Park Zoo, Riverdale Farm and the Toronto Zoo are closed to visitors

Indoor movie theatres remain closed

Performing arts facilities are all closed to spectators

Casinos and bingo halls are closed

Strip clubs are closed

