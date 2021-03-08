This is what's now open as Toronto enters the grey zone

What is open in Toronto is critical info as the city has officially entered the grey zone of Ontario's colour-coded COVID-19 response framework. This means the stay-at-home order is no more, and restrictions have now been lifted slightly — but sadly not by much.
The major changes include gathering limits increasing and non-essential retail businesses finally being allowed to open their doors for indoor shopping.
Here's what's now open in Toronto as the city enters grey zone lockdown.
Open
Food and restaurants
- Supermarkets, grocery, bulk food stores and convenience stores for in-store shopping with only 50% capacity allowed inside
- Outdoor food markets like Market 707 and World Food Market
- Food courts in shopping malls remain open for takeout
- Restaurants, bars, bakeries and cafes for takeout and delivery only
Shopping and retail
- Retailers selling groceries at 50% capacity
- Pharmacies and safety supply stores at 50% capacity
- Beer and wine and liquor stores at 25% capacity
- Eyewear stores with opticians on site
- Car dealerships remain open for in-person shopping by appointment only and other safety restrictions apply
- Shopping malls, cannabis stores, pet stores, hardware stores and local retailers are open for in-person shopping with a 25% capacity
- Banks
Events, attractions, museums and amusement parks
- The Distillery District is open with a mandatory mask policy in place
- Stackt is offering curbside pickup from over 20 local vendors as well as takeout and delivery from their food vendors
- Outdoor attractions such as ice rinks, horse riding facilities, dogsledding, skating trails, golf courses can remain open if physical distancing is possible
Hotels and motels
- Hotels are open but communal facilities such as pools, fitness centres, meeting rooms and other recreational facilities are closed
- Short-term rentals can be booked for people in need of housing but not for recreational purposes unless they were booked before the shutdown measures
Schools, community centres and childcare
- Schools, child care centres and post-secondary institutions remain open
- Community centres and multi-purpose facilities are open for limited activities, including child care, After-school Recreation Care (ARC) programs, food bank services and public access to washrooms
Libraries
- Access to 82 Toronto Public Library branches will continue for contactless pickup of holds, drop boxes, access to computers by appointment and drop-in, access to Wi-Fi, photocopiers, printers and fax machines and access to washrooms
Parks
- Parks and playgrounds remain open
- Compliance will continue to be required with the City’s physical distancing bylaw which applies to parks and squares
Animal services
- Veterinary services and other businesses that provide for the health and welfare of animals, including farms, boarding kennels, stables, animal shelters and research facilities remain open
- Businesses that provide services for the training and provision of service animals remain open
- Businesses that provide pet services, including pet grooming services, pet sitting services, pet walking services and pet training services remain open
Other services and industries
- Massage therapists and acupuncturists are allowed to operate
- Domestic, outdoor and cleaning and maintenance services are still permitted
- Real estate agencies are permitted to operate and conduct property showings by appointment only
- Film and television production, including all supporting activities such as hair, makeup and wardrobe, are permitted to open
Closed
Restaurants and bars
- Indoor and patio dining will not be permitted during grey zone lockdown
Gyms, YMCAs and community centres
- All indoor recreation facilities including arenas, gyms, walking tracks, indoor sport courts, pools and arenas are closed
Hair salons, spas and personal care services
- Hair salons, barber shops, spas, tanning salons, tattoo studios, diet centres and beauty salons are all closed
- Personal training is also not permitted at this time
Attractions, museums and amusement parks
- All museums and tourist attractions are now closed such as The ROM, CN Tower, AGO, Science Centre, Ripley's Aquarium and Canada's Wonderland
- High Park Zoo, Riverdale Farm and the Toronto Zoo are closed to visitors
- Indoor movie theatres remain closed
- Performing arts facilities are all closed to spectators
- Casinos and bingo halls are closed
- Strip clubs are closed
Other services and facilities
- Meeting spaces are closed with limited exceptions for day camps for children, recreational and skill building programs, alcohol or substance abuse counselling, court services, government services and mental health support services
- Photography and studio services