City
Mira Miller
Posted 45 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
cottage rentals ontario

Here are the rules for vacation rentals during Ontario's lockdown

City
Mira Miller
Posted 45 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Ontario is set to enter a province-wide shutdown on Dec. 26 as a result of rising case numbers and hospitalizations, and that means a list of new rules and restrictions will come into effect for residents throughout the province on that day.

And while the people of Ontario have more or less had the freedom to rent out cottages, cabins and other vacation accommodations throughout the pandemic up until this point regardless of the COVID-19 situation, that's about to change. 

According to a detailed document outlining the specifics of the shutdown, short-term rentals are only permitted to "be provided to individuals who are in need of housing" while the lockdown is in effect.

In other words, short-term rentals cannot be booked for recreational purposes as of this Saturday.

Short-term rental accommodations that were booked prior to the shutdown will be allowed to proceed, however, but no new vacation rentals can be reserved going forward unless they are providing shelter to someone in need. 

The province's document also specifies that any indoor pools, indoor fitness centres or other indoor recreational facilities that are part of a short-term rental must remain closed.

The above guidance falls in line with the province's request for people to refrain from travelling between regions and simply stay home as much as possible, and these restrictions will remain in effect for at least 14 days in Northern Ontario and 28 days in Southern Ontario.

Lead photo by

Marc-Olivier Paquin/Unsplash

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Here are the rules for vacation rentals during Ontario's lockdown

This Toronto hotel is getting all festive for the holidays

People are worried about panic buying as Ontario verges on blanket lockdown

Hardware stores and ski hills among businesses forced to close in Ontario lockdown

Ontario planning to cut 267 trees in a Toronto ravine and locals are furious

Toronto police laid 25 charges related to large gatherings this weekend

People in Toronto really don't like leaf blowers and want them banned

Toronto neighbourhood springs into action against racists who tore down sign