Traveller charged after presenting fraudulent COVID-19 test at Toronto airport

A traveller from Edmonton has been charged after allegedly presenting a fraudulent negative COVID-19 test upon arriving at Toronto's Pearson Airport from an international flight.

According to Peel Regional Police, a Canada Border Services Agency officer was conducting an inspection check of various entry documents on Sunday, March 21, when they noticed the negative COVID-19 test, which appeared to be fraudulent.

Police responded to the situation and public health reviewed the test, confirming that it was in fact a fake.

Fraudulent Covid-19 Document - https://t.co/zgoepqgLcR — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) March 23, 2021

The 45-year-old man was then arrested and charged with "Unlawfully Did Knowingly Use a Forged Document."

He was held for a bail hearing, according to police, and appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice on March 22 in Brampton.

"He was subsequently released from custody, with conditions, and returned to CBSA at Toronto Pearson Airport for processing by the Public Health Agency of Canada," said police.

This incident comes after another traveller from Stratford was arrested and charged for the same thing back in February, and the man later tested positive for COVID-19.