Traveller charged after trying to use fake COVID-19 test at Toronto airport

A 29-year-old man from Stratford has been charged with allegedly using a fraudulent COVID-19 document at Toronto Pearson Airport just weeks after the province's mandatory testing policy came into effect.

According to a news release from Peel Regional Police, a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officer and public quarantine officer were conducting checks at a CBSA inspection point on Monday, Feb. 8, at 7:01 p.m. when police were called to assist.

"When a man's negative Covid 19 document was revealed to be fraudulent, it was, in fact, a positive test result," reads the release.

The man was then arrested and charged for "Unlawfully Did Knowingly Use a Forged Document," and he was released on Form 9 Appearance Notice and will attend the Ontario Court of Justice on April 19 in Brampton.

"Discussions with Public Health determined that there were no additional offences under the HPPA or Emergency Management Act and they facilitated his transport to a hotel for the required quarantine period," notes the release.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Airport Division Criminal Investigation Bureau or Peel Police Crime Stoppers.