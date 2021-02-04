City
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
illegal gaming house toronto

Police charge 14 people after discovering illegal gaming house in downtown Toronto

Multiple people are facing charges under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA) as well as the Criminal Code after police discovered an illegal gaming house in downtown Toronto last week. 

According to a news release issued by TPS Thursday, officers attended an address in the area of Dundas Street and Spadina Avenue at roughly 8:08 p.m. on Jan. 29 for reports of a person with a gun. 

Police say officers arrived on scene and contained the area before entering the basement, where they discovered 14 people and evidence of illegal gaming

A large quantity of cash was also reportedly recovered at the scene.

As result of the province being under a stay-at-home order at the time of the bust, investigators laid charges under both the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA) as well as the Criminal Code of Canada.

All 14 people have been charged with being found in a betting or gambling house, and they're set to appear in court on March 25. 

Of the individuals charged, six are from Toronto, three are from Markham, three are from Mississauga, one is from Whitby, and one is from Oakville. 

Officers say the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information  is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers

