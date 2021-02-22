Heavy snow and dangerous roads prompt weather alert for Toronto

Buckle up, buttercup — Toronto is in for another cold, wet, inevitably messy day as fast-accumulating snow ravages the city and makes driving difficult.

Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for much of Southern Ontario, including the City of Toronto, early Monday in response to "an area of snow" moving across the region.

"The snow may become heavy at times resulting in reduced visibility," reads the alert. "Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm can be expected by the time the snow comes to an end this afternoon."

The federal weather agency warned that Monday morning's commute would likely be impacted by the snow, warning motorists to exercise caution and alter travel plans as needed.

As it turns out, the experts were right: Collisions were being reported all over the city as of 8:00 a.m. on Monday. Commute times are slow, public transit routes are impassable and police are warning of traffic problems on many major highways.

This morning's weather alert is the third issued by Environment Canada for Toronto in less than a week thanks to a series of active storm systems rising up from the U.S.

Unfortunately for those who enjoyed this past weekend's sunny skies, more storms yet are forecast for Canada's largest city in the coming days.

"Conditions are expected to remain unsettled beyond Monday, as a couple of weak clipper systems bring additional precipitation chances through the first half of this week," notes The Weather Network.

"The first, on Tuesday, will bring the chance for an additional 3-5 cm of snow in some areas. Wednesday will see another system, but with more mild air potentially in the mix, southern areas will see more rain mixing in."

The good news is that these storms are expected to bring some warm air masses with them. A high of 5 C is expected on Tuesday in Toronto before temperatures drop off again on Thursday.

According to Weather Network meteorologists, "by the end of the week, high pressure and fair conditions are expected to re-establish, with temperatures sitting closer to seasonal values for Thursday and Friday before another climb heading into the week."