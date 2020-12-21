City
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
covid-19 test

This is where to get same-day COVID-19 test results in Toronto

As the number of COVID-19 cases soar throughout Otario with a province-wide lockdown looming, testing is critical. However, wait times for test results in some places can take up to 4 days, and you may need your results sooner than that.

Canada in general has been reluctant to embrace rapid testing due to its lack of reliability, but there are places that will give you same day (or almost same day) results. A forewarning — all of them cost a pretty penny. 

Forest Hill Health Testing Centre
  • Wait time: Same day results for appointments before 12pm. Next day results for appointments booked after 12pm. 
  • Cost: $180.56
FlyClear Life Labs 
  • Wait time: 24 - 48 hours
  • Cost: $199 + tax
Elena Medical
  • Wait time: 36 hours
  • Cost: $180 - $400 (test dependent)
Switch Health
  • Wait time: 24 - 48 hours
  • Cost: $160 
Ichor Blood Services 
  • Wait time: 48 hours
  • Cost: $250
MCI The Doctor's Office
  • Wait time: 36 hours
  • Cost: Unknown
DynaCare Blood Test Labs
  • Wait time: 36 hours
  • Cost: $70 - $205 (test dependent)
