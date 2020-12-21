This is where to get same-day COVID-19 test results in Toronto

As the number of COVID-19 cases soar throughout Otario with a province-wide lockdown looming, testing is critical. However, wait times for test results in some places can take up to 4 days, and you may need your results sooner than that.

Canada in general has been reluctant to embrace rapid testing due to its lack of reliability, but there are places that will give you same day (or almost same day) results. A forewarning — all of them cost a pretty penny.

Wait time: Same day results for appointments before 12pm. Next day results for appointments booked after 12pm.

Cost: $180.56

Wait time: 24 - 48 hours

Cost: $199 + tax

Wait time: 36 hours

Cost: $180 - $400 (test dependent)

Wait time: 24 - 48 hours

Cost: $160

Wait time: 48 hours

Cost: $250

Wait time: 36 hours

Cost: Unknown