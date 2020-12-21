This is where to get same-day COVID-19 test results in Toronto
As the number of COVID-19 cases soar throughout Otario with a province-wide lockdown looming, testing is critical. However, wait times for test results in some places can take up to 4 days, and you may need your results sooner than that.
Canada in general has been reluctant to embrace rapid testing due to its lack of reliability, but there are places that will give you same day (or almost same day) results. A forewarning — all of them cost a pretty penny.
Join the conversation Load comments