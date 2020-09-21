You can now get a COVID-19 test at your home in Toronto

As stories continue to circulate detailing excessively long wait times at COVID-19 assessment centres across the province, a group of local physicians and nurses have launched an at-home testing service in Toronto.

The new service, titled Home COVID-19 Private (HCP) Diagnostics, offers private, mobile, and reliable access to PCR testing at home, at a business or in-office.

"With wait times climbing, and a massive demand for COVID testing, we aim to help alleviate the health system while providing testing in a private and convenient way," said Melissa Nicole, one of the health practitioners working on the new service.

"This is a paid service and our target is those that are needing testing for work, essential travel and peace of mind."

The service is not intended for those who are symptomatic, and should instead be utilized by those who must travel, are returning to work, or need workplace screening or corporate testing.

Once the service has been booked, the mobile nursing team will come and administer a PCR COVID-19 test at an agreed upon time from the comfort of the customer's home or office.

Direct results will then be provided within 24-48 hours.

For detailed information on pricing for this service, interested Torontonians can fill out this form. Corporate rates and packages are also available.

According to Nicole, the health practitioners aim to eventually be able to also provide free testing for some of the city's more vulnerable communities.

"By spreading the word, we hope to be able to provide easier access to testing, and, more so, we are looking for funding to provide better access to testing for vulnerable populations and those that may find attending a testing site difficult," she said.

"We'd love to grow to the point where offering complementary services to other in-need populations is viable."