A Toronto neighbourhood has been transformed into a winter wonderland with a light tunnel

With the cancellations of so many markets and pop-up patios, the season's hottest activity in Toronto is now a socially distanced light tunnel.

Bloor-Yorkville has completed its annual transformation into a winter wonderland with festive light displays, which officially appeared on Nov. 21.

A long light tunnel is the perfect place for a Toronto holiday selfie, but new to the neighbourhood display this year are 60 innovative "Urban Campfire Benches" with an interactive light element.

"Holiday lighting throughout the neighbourhood is an annual tradition that the community looks forward to each year, and we couldn’t be more excited to introduce the Urban Campfire Benches with this year’s display of lights," says Briar de Lange, Executive Director of the Bloor-Yorkville BIA.

"The festive lighting and newly installed benches further set the stage for the Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood as a destination within the City and allows us to continue with annual traditions safely during these challenging times."

The benches are actually set to stay in place past this winter, and the lighting elements are customizable so they can be set to reflect any season. Find them along Bloor between Church and Avenue.

There's also a Christmas tree and oversized twinkling snowflakes.

"We are also excited to install QR codes on the benches for the month of December, where select Bloor-Yorkville restaurants including Eataly, Amal, Sofia, Goldstruck, Trattoria Nervosa and Cibo will offer specialty menu items for pick-up/delivery for the holiday season," says de Lange.

Who needs to travel this winter when you've got an attraction like this right downtown? Not to mention you'll save on travel expenses: the installation is totally free. The light displays will remain in place until Dec. 31, while the benches will become permanent.