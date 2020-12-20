The East Don Parkland Trail in Toronto offers the perfect spot for a scenic walk through the forest on its northerly stretch, with lots of views of the river and its valley completely unhindered by expressways and rail lines.

The East Don Parkland stretches 10 kilometres in length and runs from Sheppard Avenue East and Leslie Street to Steeles Avenue East.

The trail meanders around the Don River most of the way.

There's also a number of different bridges that lead you over the waterway, which is flowing steadily toward Lake Ontario.

In the fall it's yet another spot in Toronto where people go to check out the salmon swimming upstream.

Although named for the larger of the two rivers, German Mills Creek also flows through the area at the north end of the trail near Steeles Avenue East and Leslie Street.

The creek is named after the pioneer settlement German Mills, which was founded in 1796. The settlement disappeared after a few years, but the creek kept the name.

The creek empties into the East Don after snaking through residential developments in Vaughan, Markham and Richmond Hill.

There's an informational plaque in front of the creek, as well as at other various points throughout the well-maintained trail.

The paved pathways are perfectly framed by vibrant cedar and pine trees, one of which has been decorated by a festive hiker.

If you're coming by TTC, the south entrance is a quick 10-minute walk from Leslie subway station. There's also a parking lot and restrooms (though these may be closed through the winter) at this entrance.

You can also connect to the Betty Sutherland Trail from here.