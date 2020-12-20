City
Olivia Little
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy


The East Don Parkland Trail in Toronto comes with a beautiful walk through a forest

The East Don Parkland Trail in Toronto offers the perfect spot for a scenic walk through the forest on its northerly stretch, with lots of views of the river and its valley completely unhindered by expressways and rail lines. 



There are a number of benches situated near the Don River along the trail. 

The East Don Parkland stretches 10 kilometres in length and runs from Sheppard Avenue East and Leslie Street to Steeles Avenue East. 



You can venture through the smaller dirt pathways to get even deeper into the forest. 

The trail meanders around the Don River most of the way.



The Don River flows past jagged rocks in some sections creating little waterfalls. 

There's also a number of different bridges that lead you over the waterway, which is flowing steadily toward Lake Ontario. 



The many different bridges through the trail provide perfect vantage points to take in the views of the river and to catch a peek of the salmon in the fall. 

In the fall it's yet another spot in Toronto where people go to check out the salmon swimming upstream. 



Even though the river is starting to freeze over, you may still spot a few ducks floating by. 

Although named for the larger of the two rivers, German Mills Creek also flows through the area at the north end of the trail near Steeles Avenue East and Leslie Street. 



German Mills Creek is situated at the north end of the trail. 

The creek is named after the pioneer settlement German Mills, which was founded in 1796. The settlement disappeared after a few years, but the creek kept the name.



The benches provide the perfect spot to sit and admire the wildlife when it's warm enough. 

The creek empties into the East Don after snaking through residential developments in Vaughan, Markham and Richmond Hill. 



The nicely paved pathways mean anyone can access and enjoy the trail. 

There's an informational plaque in front of the creek, as well as at other various points throughout the well-maintained trail. 



If you're interested in learning more about the vegetation or animals in the area, you can stop to read the plaques found on the trail. 

The paved pathways are perfectly framed by vibrant cedar and pine trees, one of which has been decorated by a festive hiker. 



Someone decorated a few of the trees on the trail for the holidays with bows and ornaments. 

If you're coming by TTC, the south entrance is a quick 10-minute walk from Leslie subway station. There's also a parking lot and restrooms (though these may be closed through the winter) at this entrance. 

You can also connect to the Betty Sutherland Trail from here. 



Photos by

Olivia Little 

