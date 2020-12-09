Cops call out genius who thought tape would hold huge dresser on top of their car

Today in ludicrous photos of unsecured loads from GTA roads, we have someone in Peel Region who thought they could get away with transporting a large chest of drawers on top of a Volkswagen Jetta using only Gorilla Tape.

Is such a thing possible? Potentially, but we'll never know if this particular individual succeeded, as they were pulled over by police mid-journey.

"Yes, we agree that Gorilla Tape from Gorilla Glue is some pretty tough stuff," wrote Peel Regional Police on Twitter Tuesday night with three photos of the contraption in question.

"However, they would probably agree with us that it's not tough enough to secure this massive dresser to the roof of your car as you drive on the road."

— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) December 9, 2020

That tweet has blown up since it was posted around 10 a.m. on December 8, racking up 550 likes and dozens of comments.

"This seems about right lol. Was this Brampton? You should see when people try to fit a 50' Inch tv or above in their Honda Civic," wrote one Twitter user in response to the police tweet.

"Hope they got an unsecured load violation and sent back to common sense class," wrote another. "Read the book, it's on page 99 about common sense. And thank you for your service."

Others pointed out that it would have only cost the person $19.99 to rent a small Uhaul for the job.

Instead, he or she was pulled over by a police force that has been known to dole out $160 tickets for "insecure loads" — which aren't entirely uncommon to spot on highways in and around Toronto.

While most of the time the sight of drivers biting off more than they can chew is quite funny, it's important to note that transporting something so large without proper restraints could actually kill someone.

Ontario Provincial Police reported two separate close-call incidents involving unsecured pieces of wood flying from cars and straight into the windshields of drivers on local highways in the first two months of 2019 alone.

"Driving is a privilege," reiterated Peel Police in their tweet. "Please make wise choices."