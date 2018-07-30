Toronto area motorist fined for driving with too much wood

Today in "people who flew too close to the sun," a Mississauga motorist tried to haul home some extra-long slats of plywood in the backseat of a Nissan Sentra this weekend.

It didn't exactly work out as planned — but things could have turned out worse.

Peel Regional Police shared a photo of the car in question on Twitter Sunday afternoon, noting that the driver had been fined $160 for an "insecure load."

Said load was enough wood sticking out from one side of the car that it looked about ready to topple right over, either onto the road or another vehicle, maybe even taking the driver with it, like when the Flinstones got those dinosaur ribs at the dinosaur rib drive-thru place.

Fortunately, that didn't happen.

Traffic Unit stopped this car at Mavis and Matheson #mississauga for insecure load, $160 fine. #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/XUSiJYOiR5 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) 29 July 2018

"You can tell it's just been stuffed into the car," said Peel Regional Police media officer Const. Danny Marttini to CBC on Monday, calling it "a whole new way of transporting wood."

Marttini said that, while people commonly tie heavy items to the backs of their cars with the trunk open, she'd never seen huge wood planks sticking up into the air in such a way before.

She warned that what the driver did was dangerous, and encouraged others to tie a flag on anything poking out of their vehicle to alert other drivers.

That, or you could just pay for delivery. Even renting a truck has gotta be less than $160, and you won't run the risk of demerit points.