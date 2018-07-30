City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Peel police wood

Toronto area motorist fined for driving with too much wood

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Today in "people who flew too close to the sun," a Mississauga motorist tried to haul home some extra-long slats of plywood in the backseat of a Nissan Sentra this weekend.

It didn't exactly work out as planned — but things could have turned out worse.

Peel Regional Police shared a photo of the car in question on Twitter Sunday afternoon, noting that the driver had been fined $160 for an "insecure load."

Said load was enough wood sticking out from one side of the car that it looked about ready to topple right over, either onto the road or another vehicle, maybe even taking the driver with it, like when the Flinstones got those dinosaur ribs at the dinosaur rib drive-thru place.

Fortunately, that didn't happen.

"You can tell it's just been stuffed into the car," said Peel Regional Police media officer Const. Danny Marttini to CBC on Monday, calling it "a whole new way of transporting wood."

Marttini said that, while people commonly tie heavy items to the backs of their cars with the trunk open, she'd never seen huge wood planks sticking up into the air in such a way before.

She warned that what the driver did was dangerous, and encouraged others to tie a flag on anything poking out of their vehicle to alert other drivers.

That, or you could just pay for delivery. Even renting a truck has gotta be less than $160, and you won't run the risk of demerit points.

Lead photo by

Peel Regional Police

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Now it's easier than ever to buy products made in Canada

Toronto city council wants referendum in wake of Doug Ford cuts

Toronto area motorist fined for driving with too much wood

TTC rider caught on camera screaming racist slurs

It's going to feel like 40C for the August long weekend in Toronto

Justin Trudeau pays respects to Danforth shooting victims

Toronto neighbourhood fed up with garbage in parks

Presto problems have led to millions of free TTC rides