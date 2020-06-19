City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
hot tub porsche

Porsche driver pulled over by Ontario police for dangerously hauling a hot tub

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Luxury car owners have been known to do some stupid things around these parts, but using a Porsche to transport a full-sized hot tub on a homemade wooden dolly? That's some next-level foolishness right there.

A 54-year-old Ontario man has been charged with Careless Driving after police in Woodstock, Ontario, caught him hauling a hot tub behind his vehicle in a  distinctly unsafe manner.

Woodstock Police say officers responded to the area of Dundas Street and 11th Line on Wednesday, June 17, around 1:30 p.m. "after receiving calls in relation to a vehicle pulling a hot tub down the road."

Upon arrival to the scene, cops found the 54-year-old man in his Porsche with a "homemade cart" of sorts attached the back of it and a massive, empty spa vessel in tow.

At least one witness was able to snap a picture from the scene with his dashcam, prompting gobsmacked social media users to try and figure out why anyone who could afford a Porsche would choose not to spring the delivery of their new backyard party pond.

"He probably ordered it from pioneer pool and spa and didnt want to wait the month and a half for them to deliver it," ventured one. "I understand the dude. Lol."

"Ah the midlife crisis starter kit," joked another.

Fortunately, police were able to pull the driver over before any humans were hurt or property damaged by unstable his makeshift rig.

Believe it or not, this isn't an entirely uncommon occurrence on Ontario roads and highways: Police have pulled drivers over similarly in the past, multiple times, for trying to haul giant wooden planks in mid-sized sedans.

"All drivers on the roads should have a safe environment when travelling. Towing items such as trailers with larger items have the potential to cause a dangerous situation for everyone using the roadway," said Woodstock Police Const. Marco D'Annibale of the hot tub incident.

"Had this hot tub become unattached from the homemade trailer that it was being towed on, [it] would have caused serious damage and injury to anyone in its path."

Police encourage anyone who may be considering a DIY haul job such as this to first review the Ministry of Transportation's towing guidelines. Conversely, they could pay $40 for a U-Haul and avoid the embarrassment altogether.

Lead photo by

Mike Borduas

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Ontario plans to eliminate 6 statutory holidays for frontline retail workers

Ontario just reported less than 200 new cases of COVID-19 for the 6th day in a row

Porsche driver pulled over by Ontario police for dangerously hauling a hot tub

This is the difference between a social circle and social gathering in Ontario

This is how DriveTest centres in Ontario are planning to open

Pierre Elliott Trudeau statue near Toronto painted in blackface

More than 1,000 people have now died from COVID-19 in Toronto

Police just made the largest fentanyl bust in Ontario history