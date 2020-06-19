Porsche driver pulled over by Ontario police for dangerously hauling a hot tub

Luxury car owners have been known to do some stupid things around these parts, but using a Porsche to transport a full-sized hot tub on a homemade wooden dolly? That's some next-level foolishness right there.

A 54-year-old Ontario man has been charged with Careless Driving after police in Woodstock, Ontario, caught him hauling a hot tub behind his vehicle in a distinctly unsafe manner.

Woodstock Police say officers responded to the area of Dundas Street and 11th Line on Wednesday, June 17, around 1:30 p.m. "after receiving calls in relation to a vehicle pulling a hot tub down the road."

Upon arrival to the scene, cops found the 54-year-old man in his Porsche with a "homemade cart" of sorts attached the back of it and a massive, empty spa vessel in tow.

***Unsafe load leads to charge of Careless Driving***

Police responded to the area of Dundas St. W & 11th Line & located a Porsche pulling a hot tub with a homemade cart. The 54-year-old male driver was charged with Careless Driving.

Full Release: https://t.co/5zAzjAEgKE pic.twitter.com/QkoE69Trjb — Woodstock Police (@Woodstock_PS) June 18, 2020

At least one witness was able to snap a picture from the scene with his dashcam, prompting gobsmacked social media users to try and figure out why anyone who could afford a Porsche would choose not to spring the delivery of their new backyard party pond.

"He probably ordered it from pioneer pool and spa and didnt want to wait the month and a half for them to deliver it," ventured one. "I understand the dude. Lol."

"Ah the midlife crisis starter kit," joked another.

Fortunately, police were able to pull the driver over before any humans were hurt or property damaged by unstable his makeshift rig.

@CstTaraso9345 How bad would this be for the driver! Yes that’s a hot tub supported by a two wheel dolly 😳

Woodstock Ontario pic.twitter.com/bvuowGFhRM — Philip Wood 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🐝🇨🇦 (@srt_707hellcat) June 18, 2020

Believe it or not, this isn't an entirely uncommon occurrence on Ontario roads and highways: Police have pulled drivers over similarly in the past, multiple times, for trying to haul giant wooden planks in mid-sized sedans.

"All drivers on the roads should have a safe environment when travelling. Towing items such as trailers with larger items have the potential to cause a dangerous situation for everyone using the roadway," said Woodstock Police Const. Marco D'Annibale of the hot tub incident.



"Had this hot tub become unattached from the homemade trailer that it was being towed on, [it] would have caused serious damage and injury to anyone in its path."

Police encourage anyone who may be considering a DIY haul job such as this to first review the Ministry of Transportation's towing guidelines. Conversely, they could pay $40 for a U-Haul and avoid the embarrassment altogether.