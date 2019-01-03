Huge piece of plywood smashes through car window on Toronto highway

Two people came within inches of dying yesterday—like, literal inches—on a GTA highway when a large piece of plywood smashed through the windshield of their car.

Police say that a man and woman were travelling southbound at Queen Street East on Highway 410 in Brampton around 4 p.m. on Wednesday when the wood flew into their windshield.

The "unsecured" sheet of plywood had fallen from another vehicle, according to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, sending both people inside the car to hospital with minor injuries.

But it could have been so much worse.

Photos and video footage from the scene show just how close the plywood came to killing or dismembering either of the passengers.

Tow truck driver Rawad Sawah shared some clips from both inside and outside the car on Instagram Stories last night before extracting the wood to demonstrate how lucky they were.

From inside the vehicle, a sharp corner of the plywood can be seen jutting directly between both front seats, above the car's centre console. The wood appears to have pierced not only the windshield but part of the car's roof as well.

Sgt. Schmidt, who says both passengers are "lucky to be alive," is reminding all drivers to please ensure their loads are strapped and properly secured in light of the incident.

Even one piece of loose debris could spell tragedy, as evidenced by the close call. Fortunately for all parties involved, that wasn't the case this time.