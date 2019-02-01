City
toronto highway wood

Flying block of wood nearly kills driver on Toronto highway

This week in "GTA drivers who are lucky to be alive," we have yet another case of dangerous highway wood—this one from a too-weak guide rail support beam, as opposed to another motorist's cargo.

OPP Sgt Kerry Schmidt shared photos from the incident's aftermath on Twitter during last night's evening rush hour, writing that a vehicle had "lost control" while travelling westbound on the frosty QEW in Mississauga.

That vehicle hit a centre guide rail, sending a piece of the structure flying into the windshield of someone else who was driving by in an eastbound lane.

A heavy piece of wood landed squarely between broken glass and the driver's steering wheel. Just a few inches higher and it would have been their head.

Miraculously, however, police say the driver suffered "only minor scrapes."

Many on Twitter are suggesting today that the accident's survivor, whose identify has not been revealed, should go out and buy some lottery tickets... and that perhaps wooden highway barriers should be phased out.

"Concrete median barriers are a must," wrote one citizen in response to Schdmit's tweet. "Metal and wood crush."

Not this time, thank goodness... but almost.

Sgt Kerry Schmidt

