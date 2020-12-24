What's open and closed on Boxing Day in Toronto for 2020

What's open and closed on Boxing Day 2020 in Toronto will much different than previous years. The province of Ontario will be entering a lockdown leaving activities like visiting a mall or an attraction off the table come December 26.
Here's what's open and closed on Boxing Day in Toronto this year.
General
Closed
- Banks
- Government offices
- Mail delivery
Open
- The TTC will operate on a holiday service schedule.
Grocery stores across Toronto will be open come Boxing Day. Photo by Fareen Karim.
Food and Drink
Open
- Most major grocers will be open on Boxing Day, though many will operate on holiday hours. Check online for individual store hours.
- Select The Beer Store locations
- Select indie bottle shops
- Restaurants in Toronto will be open for takeout and delivery only.
Closed
Skating is one activity still allowed during lockdown with restrictions in place. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Malls and Attractions
Closed
- Malls in Toronto are currently closed due to the lockdown in Ontario, however some stores in the malls which provide essential services will be open.
- Indoor attractions in Toronto are currently closed due to the province-wide lockdown.
Open
- Outdoor skating rinks. Reserve a time online.