Someone in Toronto used peanut butter and a ladder to help a skunk stuck in a ditch

Toronto residents have had to get quite creative lately to help some of the city's trash pandas out of sticky situations, but this week it was a different kind of critter that needed the help of a compassionate onlooker.

According to the Toronto Wildlife Centre, a local homeowner named Chris called the TWC hotline this week when he discovered a skunk had gotten trapped in a ditch in his backyard.

The deep hole had been excavated to put in a pool, and the little animal had fallen in with no ability to get out on his own.

TWC posted a video to Twitter showing the skunk struggling while attempting to climb out, and it's clear he was in desperate need of a hand.

Chris called TWC's hotline for advice on how to help a striped skunk who was stuck in a ditch that was dug up in Chris' backyard for a swimming pool. After trying different suggested strategies, Chris decided to use a ladder and some peanut butter to get the skunk out! pic.twitter.com/LEb53QDP51 — Toronto Wildlife Centre (@TWC_Wildlife) November 18, 2020

So, after discussing with experts and trying a few different methods, Chris came up with a foolproof plan to help get the creature out of the hole: a ladder covered in peanut butter.

The homeowner set up the escape route by covering every rung of the ladder in peanut butter to entice the skunk to climb out, and he then leaned it against a wooden board for stability.

The video eventually shows the critter climbing the ladder while also munching on the delicious peanut butter, and it ends with the skunk making it to safety and scurrying away.

"Skunks are not climbers!" said TWC. "Yet slowly but surely he was able to find his way out."

And so, another Toronto animal is saved by a caring and resourceful resident of this city.