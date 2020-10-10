City
What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday 2020 in Toronto

What is open Thanksgiving Monday 2020 in Toronto is just part of the confusion surrounding the holiday this year. While it's always best to plan ahead so you don't have to go out on the holiday, it's not always possible, and things are more unpredictable than ever. Refer to this guide in moments of need.

Here's what's open and closed Thanksgiving Monday in Toronto.

General
 
Closed
  • Banks
  • Government offices
  • Libraries
  • Post offices
Open
  • The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule.

Some grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving Monday. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Food
 
Closed
  • It will be patio dining, takeout and delivery only from bars and restaurants this Monday since Toronto has now reverted to a modified Stage 2. Make sure to call ahead to restaurants before heading out to see if they're open since many are usually closed on Mondays anyway.
  • Most major grocery chains will be closed on Thanksgiving Monday with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open

Hit up an independent bottle shop for booze on Monday, as the LCBO will be closed. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Drink
 
Closed
  • LCBO
  • The Beer Store
Open
  • For a list of independent bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Some breweriess list holiday hours but call ahead to confirm just in case.

The Eaton Centre is open if you want to use the holiday Monday to get some shopping done. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Malls
 
Closed
  • Bayview Village Shops
  • CF Fairview Mall
  • CF Sherway Gardens
  • Dufferin Mall
  • Scarborough Town Centre
  • Yorkdale Shopping Centre
  • Yorkville Village
Open

Stackt opens at noon if you're looking for an outdoor activity. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Attractions
 
Closed
  • Canada's Wonderland
  • Art Gallery of Ontario
  • CN Tower
  • Harbourfront Centre
  • Hockey Hall of Fame
  • Ontario Science Centre
  • Ripley's Aquarium
Open
