What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday 2020 in Toronto

What is open Thanksgiving Monday 2020 in Toronto is just part of the confusion surrounding the holiday this year. While it's always best to plan ahead so you don't have to go out on the holiday, it's not always possible, and things are more unpredictable than ever. Refer to this guide in moments of need.

Here's what's open and closed Thanksgiving Monday in Toronto.

General



Closed

Banks

Government offices

Libraries

Post offices

Open

The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule.

Food



Closed

It will be patio dining, takeout and delivery only from bars and restaurants this Monday since Toronto has now reverted to a modified Stage 2. Make sure to call ahead to restaurants before heading out to see if they're open since many are usually closed on Mondays anyway.

Most major grocery chains will be closed on Thanksgiving Monday with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.

Open

Drink



Closed

LCBO

The Beer Store

Open

For a list of independent bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Some breweriess list holiday hours but call ahead to confirm just in case.

Malls



Closed

Bayview Village Shops

CF Fairview Mall

CF Sherway Gardens

Dufferin Mall

Scarborough Town Centre

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Yorkville Village

Open

Attractions



Closed

Canada's Wonderland

Art Gallery of Ontario

CN Tower

Harbourfront Centre

Hockey Hall of Fame

Ontario Science Centre

Ripley's Aquarium

Open