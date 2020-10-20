Toronto delivery driver pistol-whipped while dropping off food

Toronto Police are searching for a small man who owns at least one Kappa sweatshirt and track pants set in connection with the brazen assault of a local food delivery driver.

Police say the driver had parked his car in the Yonge Street and Queen's Quay area around 11:35 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, to make a delivery.

Upon returning to his car, he was approached by a young hypebeast who demanded his keys.

The suspect, described as 5'3 to 5'4, with a slim build, aged 20 to 24 years-old, is alleged to have pointed a black handgun at the delivery driver.

The driver wasn't having it: He ran toward a nearby residence in search of safety. Unfortunately, the man with the gun gave chase and "struck the driver in the head with the firearm."

After pistol-whipping the poor driver, the suspect fled northbound on Yonge Street.

Police say the driver was taken to hospital with unspecified injuries. It is not known if he'll do late night deliveries again after this, but the thousands of existing drivers who do in Toronto should exercise caution.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the suspect (as pictured above in a security camera image) to contact them, as he remains at large and is sought for Robbery with a Firearm.