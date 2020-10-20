City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 33 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto delivery driver robbery

Toronto delivery driver pistol-whipped while dropping off food

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 33 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto Police are searching for a small man who owns at least one Kappa sweatshirt and track pants set in connection with the brazen assault of a local food delivery driver.

Police say the driver had parked his car in the Yonge Street and Queen's Quay area around 11:35 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, to make a delivery.

Upon returning to his car, he was approached by a young hypebeast who demanded his keys.

The suspect, described as 5'3 to 5'4, with a slim build, aged 20 to 24 years-old, is alleged to have pointed a black handgun at the delivery driver.

The driver wasn't having it: He ran toward a nearby residence in search of safety. Unfortunately, the man with the gun gave chase and "struck the driver in the head with the firearm."

After pistol-whipping the poor driver, the suspect fled northbound on Yonge Street.

Police say the driver was taken to hospital with unspecified injuries. It is not known if he'll do late night deliveries again after this, but the thousands of existing drivers who do in Toronto should exercise caution.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the suspect (as pictured above in a security camera image) to contact them, as he remains at large and is sought for Robbery with a Firearm.

Lead photo by

Toronto Police

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto delivery driver pistol-whipped while dropping off food

These are the most haunted and spookiest places in Toronto

This is what Yorkdale looked like in the 1960s and 70s

These Toronto neighbourhoods have the highest percentages of positive COVID-19 tests

Doug Ford begs protesters to stop scaring kids in his neighbourhood

Ontario announces plan to move dozens of government services online

These are the adorably weird new delivery vehicles you may be spotting around Toronto

10 fun things to do in Yorkville right now