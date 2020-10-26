Toronto neighbourhoods cancel candy chutes but something positive came out of all of this

With Halloween 2020 in Toronto up in the air, residents started coming up with some pretty creative solutions this fall to keep festive traditions like trick-or-treating safe and physically distanced.

One of these is the trend of the "candy chute" or "candy slide," a mechanism that enables treats to be delivered into the bags of costumed kiddos from afar, which a group led by local plumber Geoff Burke was helping to construct and distribute all over the city for a small fee that would be donated to charity.

But now that health officials have asked that people don't partake in the main activity that defines Halloween — at least in Toronto and the other COVID-19 hotspots in the province that are now back in modified Stage 2 lockdown — it seems that the project has been forced to a halt.

"After Monday’s announcement by Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer on this year’s trick-or-treating, we put a stop to the production of the candy chutes quite literally minutes before it began," Burke informed neighbours through various Toronto community Facebook groups this weekend.

"I hope you can all understand and I am sorry for any disappointment this may have caused."

But, even though the news that the holiday is effectively cancelled is a complete bummer for the city and the candy chutes are now a no-go, Burke shared one good thing that came from his endeavour, aside from the obvious perk of bringing neighbourhoods together this Halloween.

"While part of this project was meant to bring a smile to a potential trick-or-treater’s face, the greater goal was to help Daily Bread Food Bank in their efforts to feed the less fortunate — those that rely on the food bank every day," he continued in his latest update.

"As it stands, we have raised more than $17,000 — enough to provide 17,000 meals to those who are currently struggling. I am truly appreciative and grateful... iIt means so much in these tough times that so many are willing to step forward and offer what they have to help those in need."

Since the update, Torontonians have come forward to donate more on behalf of the now candy chute-less challenge, reaching more than $23,000 and counting at the time of publication.

Though taking part in spooky season definitely looks a lot different this year than ever before, you can always throw up some decorations and enjoy one of the ton of activities you can do from the safety of indoors (or out), or, as per the candy chute challenge, you can celebrate by donating to a good cause.