City
Becky Robertson
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
witches toronto

Witches spotted celebrating Halloween by paddleboarding on Lake Ontario

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you've been looking for a sign that Halloween isn't completely cancelled in and around Toronto this year, an eerie sight at the waterfront in Mississauga over the weekend confirms that people are definitely still in the spirit.

witches torontoA local photographer managed to capture some peculiar images of what appears to be a group of witches taking part in some wholesome fun on the water near the Credit River Inlet, just west of downtown Toronto.

witches torontoThe coven was spotted in full uncanny garb while paddleboarding — witches' favourite sport, it seems — casting sinister silhouettes against the backdrop of the orange sunset, which made for some perfectly Halloween-y vibes.

witches torontoPhotographer Malcolm Bryston uploaded the pictures to Facebook, and they've since gained some traction online as we approach the holiday, which many fear will be completely ruined by the second wave of COVID-19.

Canadian Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam this week assured the public that trick-or-treaters can still enjoy the festivities this year so long as everyone heeds health and safety advice, but residents of the Ontario hotspots of Toronto, Peel and Ottawa have been advised that their regions — now in an amended version of Stage 2 lockdown — may be subject to different rules.

witches toronto

Though Halloween parties, get-togethers and even some pumpkin patches may be off-limits this year, people have been coming up with creative ways to keep spooky season alive, including new contraptions to give out candy in a physically distant way.

Scary movie nights with fellow members of your household, creepy baking or arts and crafts, and distanced activities like paddleboarding while in costume are also great options to enjoy the time of year.

Photos by

Malcolm Bryson

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Doug Ford just called COVID-19 crappy and then apologized for his language

TTC workers want limit of 10 passengers per bus to prevent overcrowding

Toronto is adding more needle drop boxes to local parks

Witches spotted celebrating Halloween by paddleboarding on Lake Ontario

Toronto temperatures expected to swing by 18 C this week

Toronto is getting new self-driving vehicles that look like something from the future

The history of the Leaside Aerodome in Toronto

There was another shooting at Toronto's most notorious ghost hotel