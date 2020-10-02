10 notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month

Businesses that closed in Toronto last month will leave blank spaces in the city forever, no matter what takes their place. An ice cream spot, community bar known for live shows, and a couple bakeries all sadly closed their doors.

Here are some notable business closures from last month.

This Little Italy restaurant posted to social media in September that they had to close their doors. That means no more mac n' cheese burgers.

This beloved location of a popular cafe chain closed its doors last month, making it yet another business surrounded by offices to bite the dust.

All North American operations for this classic destination for laser tag ended recently, meaning there are no more Laser Quest locations in or around Toronto.

This pop-up at the old Cadillac patio was short-lived but lively, with their last service taking place in September. Raptors games on the projector and ribs were good while they lasted.

This place on College St. known for its legendary birthday cakes, brownies and baked goods of all kinds said goodbye to the sweet tooths of Toronto at the end of month.

As of Sept. 7, this ice cream parlour that stocked Dutch Dreams ice cream no longer shared a space with Daily Grind cafe, making this their last summer serving sundaes and milkshakes.

The comedians, poets and bartenders of the neighbourhood for which this spot was named are grieving the loss of this community hub where live events frequently took place against a brick backdrop.

Sept. 29 was the last day for this much-loved Chinatown bakery that was a go-to for pineapple buns and egg tarts, sending shock waves through the city.

This esports centre had a farewell bash this month to let regulars say goodbye to their massive space and huge collection of PCs and games.

This seafood restaurant didn't serve their lobster and grilled fish on the Danforth for long, but seeing them go at the beginning of the month after less than a year ago is still a bummer.