Toronto bar is closing after 12 years

After 12 good years of parties, comedy shows, and low-key hangs, The Ossington is leaving the strip. 

The fixture at 61 Ossington Avenue, which opened in summer 2008 (and in perfect proximity to pho staple Pho Tien Thanh), will be closing for good at the end of the month. 

According to staff, the bar's lease is up come September. There are no intentions of reopening on the strip.

The Ossington will continue to operate until then, and offering up its patio to visitors while its interior remains closed. 

Regulars, trivia lovers, and stand-up comics who've performed in the space have taken to social media to lament the loss of yet another city watering hole and venue that's bitten the dust.

There's also been some pretty hilarious assumptions about what might replace it, including a "bespoke vegan cat food store".

Possibly, as writer John Semley surmised in a tweet, "a cannabis store that’s forced to rebrand following a cultural appropriation scandal, or a store selling $45 potted succulents."

Sounds about right. 

