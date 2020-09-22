Eat & Drink
furama bakery toronto

Beloved Chinatown bakery closing after more than 30 years in Toronto

After more than three decades of serving cash-only buns and pastries to Chinatown, Furama Cake & Dessert Garden has announced that it's closing for good.

The Chinese bakery at 248 Spadina Avenue says that it will shutter its doors on September 29 permanently due to "difficult circumstances." 

Parts pastry shop, parts community hub, Furama has long been a Chinatown staple that (pre-pandemic, anyway) was usually bustling with seniors congregating over cream-filled buns and Hong Kong milk tea. 

furama bakery toronto

Furama has served the Chinatown community for more than 30 years. Photo via Chinatown BIA.

Aside from the new Hong Kong Island Bakery on Dundas, there are few other bakeries in the neighbourhood with as communal of a vibe, and none with as much space and ample seating as Furama. 

The bakery chain also has other takeout locations across the city, including inside First Canadian Place, though the longstanding legacy of the Spadina store remains unmatched.

"We are even more sad that we're closing during COVID-19," says a sign taped up to Furama's window.  

"We hope our buns, desserts and drinks have brought you some joy over the years. We've watched Chinatown going through many changes and are thankful to all our loyal customers who supported us all this time." 

"We're sad to go and will miss you all." 

It's unclear what will replace the bakery when the cakes have disappeared from the windows, but according to signage, the entire building is for sale. 

