Thousands of anti-maskers protest in Toronto and everyone agrees they're idiots

If you had the misfortune of being anywhere near Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square over the weekend, you likely witnessed the anti-mask protesters who continue to loudly insist on making themselves and their beliefs very much known.

There was an anti mask/lockdown protest at @YDSquare in #Toronto. Having witnessed the atrocities that #COVID19 has brought to people's lives especially in Long-Term Care, this leaves me chilled and unsettled; especially as numbers rise. pic.twitter.com/jwti7ZG9Cz — Joshua Carvalho (@Carvaja87) October 17, 2020

A crowd of thousands took to the bustling intersection on Oct. 17, rallying down Yonge Street with signs, a full-on motorcade, and not a mask in sight while the COVID-19 case count remains high in Ontario — specifically in Toronto, which is one of three urban centres the province moved back into a modified Stage 2 lockdown just nine days ago.

Anti-mask Protest in downtown Toronto Canada included QAnon and Trump supporters who believe COVID-19 is a hoax and / or caused by 5G, and the world is run by liberal democrat pedophiles, George Soros, and Bill Gates.https://t.co/8Wsmfg1aFZ — Tony Diep (@realtonydiep) October 19, 2020

The spectacles have been a bit of a regular thing throughout the pandemic, with major ones in recent weeks organized by groups like Mothers Against Distancing (MAD), founded by anti-masker Chris Sky, who was famously arrested earlier this month for breaking federal quarantine rules to attend one of his events right after a trip overseas.

why is there an anti mask protest in toronto when we are back in phase 2 fucking covidiots everywhere #Covid19Ontario — LadySquibbles16*wear a mask or get fucked (@LadySquibbles16) October 19, 2020

Sky — whose real last name is Saccoccia — was detained again just days ago for causing a disturbance when he defied Canadian pandemic guidelines yet again, refusing to mask up on a domestic flight.

He is among those conspiracy theorists planning additional large-scale events and special anti-masker schools to protest health and safety directives amid the health crisis.

I just saw that there was an anti-mask rally in Toronto...we’ve reached a new level of ludicrous 😞 — Carly Pug 🇨🇦 (@carlypug) October 19, 2020

The vast majority of the public has grown beyond sick of the antics of such protesters, noting the selfishness of such demonstrations and the danger they can pose to the public and to the prospect of things ever being able to fully open back up again.

Grim Reaper shows support at Toronto anti-mask rally! pic.twitter.com/VTts7EXQZO — Rob*_*bot (@portugeist1976) October 19, 2020

Face coverings were made mandatory inside all indoor public places in Toronto back in July, and province-wide on Oct. 4.

People have since thrown tantrums about being asked to don the garment in stores, on public transit and more, often making for some great viral videos.