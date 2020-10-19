City
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
anti mask protest toronto

Thousands of anti-maskers protest in Toronto and everyone agrees they're idiots

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you had the misfortune of being anywhere near Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square over the weekend, you likely witnessed the anti-mask protesters who continue to loudly insist on making themselves and their beliefs very much known.

A crowd of thousands took to the bustling intersection on Oct. 17, rallying down Yonge Street with signs, a full-on motorcade, and not a mask in sight while the COVID-19 case count remains high in Ontario — specifically in Toronto, which is one of three urban centres the province moved back into a modified Stage 2 lockdown just nine days ago.

The spectacles have been a bit of a regular thing throughout the pandemic, with major ones in recent weeks organized by groups like Mothers Against Distancing (MAD), founded by anti-masker Chris Sky, who was famously arrested earlier this month for breaking federal quarantine rules to attend one of his events right after a trip overseas.

Sky — whose real last name is Saccoccia — was detained again just days ago for causing a disturbance when he defied Canadian pandemic guidelines yet again, refusing to mask up on a domestic flight.

He is among those conspiracy theorists planning additional large-scale events and special anti-masker schools to protest health and safety directives amid the health crisis.

The vast majority of the public has grown beyond sick of the antics of such protesters, noting the selfishness of such demonstrations and the danger they can pose to the public and to the prospect of things ever being able to fully open back up again.

Face coverings were made mandatory inside all indoor public places in Toronto back in July, and province-wide on Oct. 4.

People have since thrown tantrums about being asked to don the garment in stores, on public transit and more, often making for some great viral videos.

Lead photo by

Jeremy Gilbert

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Hundreds of crayfish spotted in Toronto river

Toronto is recommending that kids don't go trick-or-treating this Halloween

Toronto is totally obsessed with watching salmon jump in the Humber River

Thousands of anti-maskers protest in Toronto and everyone agrees they're idiots

This is what Toronto streets looked like in the 1990s

The history of the High Park Mineral Baths in Toronto

The Betty Sutherland Trail in Toronto is a scenic path underneath Highway 401

The history of the Spadina Expressway debacle in Toronto