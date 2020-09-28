City
Raneem Alozzi
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
anti mask toronto

Toronto has had enough with anti-mask protesters as COVID numbers rise

City
Raneem Alozzi
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Toronto is getting fed up with anti-maskers following a protest on Saturday.

About a hundred demonstrators gathered at Yonge and Dundas Square before walking toward Bay and Bloor Streets and then back to the square.

Mayor John Tory tweeted that people are always free to protest in a democracy “but the people organizing these protests are trying to spread ridiculous and inaccurate information” which could put people’s lives at risk.

“I trust our public health officials, and I trust the people of Toronto will make the right choice between advice offered by our best medical experts as opposed to baseless propaganda put forward by an eccentric collection of protesters,” he said in a tweet.

Videos posted online showed people walking north on Yonge St. and in the downtown core holding posters against lockdown enforcements and wearing masks.

People took to Twitter to criticize the lack of decorum and the risk the protests pose to others.

Police said everyone has the lawful right to peacefully protest and officers were on scene for the safety of everyone.

Wearing masks was made mandatory inside all indoor public places on July 7. People refusing to wear them have since protested in stores, transit stations, on buses and other public spaces.

On Sept. 28, Ontario reported 700 cases of COVID-19, the highest record of cases since the previously recorded 640. The number of cases in Ontario currently exceeds 50,000.

Lead photo by

Toronto Police Service

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Ontario hospitals ask government to send Toronto back to Stage 2

Toronto's top doctor recommends new rules for restaurants as cases surge

Doug Ford says Ontario has entered the second wave of COVID-19

Drum circle held at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto with little distancing or mask usage

Unreal photos and videos show Toronto disappearing under dense blanket of fog

Casinos are reopening in Ontario today and most people think it's a terrible idea

Employee at IKEA store in Toronto confirmed to have COVID-19

Toronto has had enough with anti-mask protesters as COVID numbers rise