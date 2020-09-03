Toronto anti-masker wants to open up mask-free schools

One of the primary figures of the anti-mask movement in Canada is apparently so opposed to kids covering their potentially virus-ridden face holes with pieces of fabric that he is threatening to found a system of private schools where masks will not be permitted, let alone mandatory.

Jacked conspiracy theorist and creator of Mothers Against Social Distancing (MAD) Chris Saccoccia — also called Chris Sky — has been touting a new venture he calls Private-On-Demand Education Inc. across his social media pages in recent days.

That is Chris Saccoccia of King City Ontario. Many of us have been reporting his various websites, as he has now set up a go fund me to raise money to build schools for parents who believe it’s a hoax. He has no children himself. His home developer family have disowned him — Tracey Kent 🐕 🏳️‍🌈 (@TraceyKent) August 29, 2020

Saccoccia, who hails from a wealthy GTA family and is the self-proclaimed "Leader of God's Army," has said that his forthcoming schools will provide "affordable private education to children, giving them a normal life and away from indoctrination where they are teaching four year olds about sex."

He calls the current guidelines for reopening classrooms in Ontario "harmful," and said in a post to his 79.9k Instagram followers on Wednesday that his new, hopefully nationwide education initiative will "make leaders, not slaves."

Plans for the schools include classes by volunteer teachers with "no personal accreditation," a tuition of $250 for the year and then $200 monthly, and five to 50 students per institution. Registration for MAD supporters who want to enroll their kids in the haphazard education program is slated to start next week.

A GoFundMe campaign for the project has raised only $1,025 of its $50,000 goal from 17 donors as of Sept. 3, and the school is not actually listed as a private school or a business in Ontario.

"Private-On-Demand Education Inc does not appear on a corporate name or business search in Ontario or federally."



Let the buyer beware.

I would question the parenting ability of anyone who trusts Chris Saccoccia with their children. — YVCE 🧛‍♂️🧛‍♀️🧛‍♂️🧛‍♀️ (@VestsCanada) September 3, 2020

Saccoccia and his partner Jenny are notably childless, though they have stated on socials that they "want to ensure the future of the children before [they] decide to bring a child into our world" and "have a duty to save as many people from the tyranny" of having to abide by simple public health and safety measures amid a global pandemic.

We'll have to see if his family money and dedication to the cause will see the schools come fruition, or if he'll just stick to hosting anti-mask parties and rallies in his spare time (which he seems to have a lot of).