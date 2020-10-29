This is how Ontario is reducing road test wait times amid huge backlog caused by COVID-19

Ever since Ontario DriveTest centres reopened their doors to the public back in June following the first wave lockdown, appointments for road tests have been in high demand.

As a result, a massive estimated backlog of 350,000 passenger road tests has accumulated, and the province is now trying to find a way to address it and shorten wait times.

The Ontario government, therefore, announced Friday that they're working with DriveTest centres across the province to hire more than 130 additional temporary driver examiners.

"Our government recognizes that the closure of DriveTest centres due to COVID-19 has caused hardship and uncertainty for people trying to get their driver's licences," said Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney in a statement.

"That's why we are working with DriveTest to hire more examiners to make more road tests available to ensure that people who need a road test can get one as quickly as possible."

The additional temporary driver examiners are expected to begin conducting tests in December, and the Ministry of Transportation says this will help relieve the backlog and ideally reduce it to pre-COVID-19 levels by March 2021.

And in order to curb the spread of COVID-19, DriveTest centres across the province continue to require customers to wear face coverings inside centres and during road tests, sanitize their hands when they enter the building, and submit to temperature checks and screening when taking a road test.

All DriveTest staff are also required to wear appropriate personal protective equipment when serving customers, and driver examiners will be equipped with face shields/goggles, sanitizer packages, and seat covers when conducting road tests.