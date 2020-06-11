This is when DriveTest centres are reopening in Ontario

DriveTest Centres shut down throughout the province back in March as a result of the global pandemic, but the Ontario Ministry of Transportation has finally announced when they'll be reopening to the public.

According to a spokesperson for MTO, DriveTest Centres will resume services across the province as of June 22.

The road test booking system is also now available online once again.

While there are still few details on how the centres will operate upon reopening, the spokesperson said the Ministry of Transportation is working with a third party service provider to take necessary steps to ensure the safety of staff and customers.

They added that more information will be shared with the public "in due course."

There are a total of 56 DriveTest Centres across Ontario, all of which are set to reopen at the end of the month.

As a result of the DriveTest Centre closures, the government of Ontario extended the validity of government driver, vehicle, carrier products and services, as well as health cards that expired on or after March 1, 2020.

"These will continue to remain valid and legal past the expiry until further notice," the government said back in March. "This is in an effort to help keep people safe, reduce the need for in-person visits to ServiceOntario and stop the spread of COVID-19."