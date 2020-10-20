Ontario extends pandemic emergency orders until end of November

As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Ontario, the provincial government has announced that most emergency orders currently in effect under the Reopening Ontario (A Flexible Response to COVID-19) Act, 2020 (ROA) are being extended until at least Nov. 21.

All orders in force under the ROA will therefore remain in place for at least another 30 days, with the exception of the Electricity Price for Regulated Price Plan (RPP) Consumers order and the Access to Personal Health Information by Means of the Electronic Health Record order.

With the cold and flu season upon us and the high number of #COVID19 cases, orders under the Reopening Ontario Act have been extended until November 21. Stopping the spread of the virus continues to be our priority to ensure Ontarians remain safe. https://t.co/uwZtHmlC2c pic.twitter.com/Ey12aJBk6A — Ministry of the Solicitor General (@ONsafety) October 20, 2020

The first, with has lowered electricity prices for Ontario residents throughout the pandemic, is set to expire on Oct. 31. Beginning on Nov. 1, time-of-use customers will have the option of choosing between time of use electricity rates or a new tiered pricing system.

The latter, meanwhile, will expire on Oct. 22 "as changes to the Personal Health Information Protection Act, 2004, that recently came into force, make the order unnecessary," according to a government release.

The provincial government also announced today that it is amending orders related to the prohibition of dance classes for regions under modified Stage 2 regulations, including Toronto, Ottawa, York and Peel Regions.

In other words, dance classes will be allowed to resume in these regions.

"This change to the regulation recognizes that dance styles such as ballet, hip-hop, and ballroom, can still be taught and practised safely when certain public health measures are followed, similar to other permitted activities, such as cheerleading and gymnastics," notes the release.

"Dance classes that do not meet the specified criteria (e.g. a Zumba class) would not be permitted."

Restrictions on in-person teaching and instruction for fire departments in these four regions in modified Stage 2 have also been removed.

"With the cold and flu season upon us and the continuing high number of COVID-19 cases in certain parts of the province, it's critical we continue to take the necessary steps to protect the health and safety of Ontarians," said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones in a statement.

"We have renewed the majority of orders to ensure we have the tools in place to address any urgent public health situations and support the continued delivery of critical services."