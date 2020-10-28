Anti-maskers are planning a Halloween march in Toronto this weekend

With their all-night beach parties, Santa Claus parades, mask-related freakouts in retail stores, plans for dedicated schools, and largescale public rallies directly after overseas travel, anti-maskers in Toronto seem to be causing issues all over the damned place lately, and they've now organized yet another event for this weekend.

The "Halloween Haunted March,"contrived by anti-lockdown organization The Line Canada, is yet another of the "freedom protests" that have been taking place in major cities around the world lately.

It is set to start at Yonge-Dundas Square on Oct. 31 at 12 noon, and attendees are being encouraged to bring their families and decorate their vehicles for a Halloween-themed plandemic motorcade.

Pumpkins will also allegedly be carved and candy distributed to children at the event, serving as a slap in the face to health officials that advised the public in Ontario's COVID-19 hotspots not to take part in trick-or-treating this year due to rising infection numbers.

Toronto covidiot Halloween March Oct 31 at 12 noon. Parade March starting at Dundas Square.



Funny how it is pickup trucks only and encouraging parents to bring their kids. Anyone with children are encouraged to bring a pumpkin and carving tools. pic.twitter.com/iwxVJabt8j — CaptCanuck - Antifa Tools Authorised Distributor (@CaptCanuck6) October 21, 2020

"We invite fellow Canadians that wish to stand up against oppression and put an end to government overreach," the event description reads before giving some very specific directions on how fellow anti-maskers should participate.

"This will be a parade style march. Only pickup trucks will be allowed in the parade. Your pickup truck must be decorated."

Organizers also, quite interestingly, ask that people come dressed in Halloween costumes, which begs the very valid question of what happens if an anti-masker shows up in a costume that includes a face mask of some sort.

Anyone with any consideration for the health of themselves and others, as well as for municipal and provincial safety guidelines, should plan to steer clear of the major intersection on Saturday, and try to keep at least a six-foot distance from any maskless monsters and ghouls they might spot in the area.