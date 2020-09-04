Anti-maskers are returning to Cherry Beach this weekend for an all-night party

The anti-maskers of Toronto just won't let up in their fight against the rules and regulations in place to protect everyone's health and safety, including their own, and they're returning to Cherry Beach this weekend to continue the rebellion.

Members of the anti-lockdown group MAD (Mothers Against Distancing) have been holding protests, parties and other anti-mask events since the beginning of the pandemic — hell-bent on spreading conspiracy theories about the virus being a hoax and other previously debunked claims.

Toronto Protest Dance Parties this Saturday

DJ music with Omari



NOON and 9PM



-Queens Park

12 noon to 4 pm

MAD merchandise available



-Cherry Beach 9pm

free card w mask



Come dance and meet local freedom fighters



Dance party at Cherry Beach 9pm

Themed V for Vendetta pic.twitter.com/aHLjZR38BO — Robbin Niko (@AshLightQ) August 27, 2020

Throughout the summer, members have protested lockdown measures outside Queen's Park every Saturday before moving on to Cherry Beach for maskless, social distancing-free overnight parties in defiance of both municipal and provincial orders.

But in early August, the group drew more attention than ever when two blood-covered, chainsaw-wielding men destroyed their DJ equipment following an altercation.

The incident resulted in about $4,000 worth of damage, and it prompted Mayor John Tory to say the city would be keeping a closer eye on Cherry Beach going forward.

The parties do appear to have continued weekly after that point, but they remained relatively quiet and low-key.

Now that the chainsaw buzz has died down, however, anti-maskers are preparing to once again defy the rules in full force at a party titled "Freedom to dance" this Saturday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The party will also see the official return of prominent anti-mask advocate Chris Sky (real name Chris Saccoccia), who believes the city's mandatory mask policy is a violation of human rights and made headlines this week for saying he plans to open up mask-free schools in Toronto.

Several other local DJs are also set to play to the crowd of conspiracy theorists, who will be partying it up behind the sports fields at Cherry Beach while the pandemic rages on.